Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta personally wants his side to bring in a prolific goalscorer after not signing one in the summer window, and it is believed that the Gunners are planning to move for one name in particular next year.

The strikers linked with 2025 moves to Arsenal

Sporting director Edu Gaspar did opt to bring in a new forward option before summer deadline day - winger Raheem Sterling on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea - but the transfer chief and his recruitment team ended the window with no deal for an out-and-out striker.

That wasn't for lack of trying, as Arsenal were involved in a public race to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but the Slovenia hitman rejected all moves elsewhere in favour of a contract extension at his current club.

Sesko has a "gentleman's agreement" with Leipzig that he will be allowed to leave in 2025 or 2026, according to Fabrizio Romano, and some reports have claimed that Edu is already planning a 2025 swoop for Sesko with contact already made.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057

The 21-year-old is just one of a few centre-forwards linked with moves to the Emirates next year, though. Indeed, there are rumours that Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram is a target for Arteta heading into 2025, while Aston Villa star Jhon Duran is being considered by Arsenal as an option.

Meanwhile, the most ambitious move of them all would be a mid-season bid for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres. The former Coventry City ace has been in absolutely scintillating form since joining the Portuguese heavyweights last summer - scoring 54 goals and racking up 18 assists in 58 total appearances - and is rivalling Man City's Erling Haaland in terms of proficiency.

Gyokeres is said to be on Arsenal's agenda heading into January, but Sporting are set to demand the entirety of his £84 million release clause.

"A €100 million clause (£84m) and whether it can be met depends on the player’s current situation, age, and whether there is more than one club in the running," said Sporting president Frederico Varandas in an interview with Record (via The Metro).

"I’ve seen inferior players being transferred for over €100m, great players for under €100m. Sporting is happy to have Viktor, and he is happy here. During the transfer market, there wasn’t a day without news saying that Viktor was leaving.

"The transfer market closed and these questions continue. But hey, we live with it and that’s how it will be."

The Sweden international will be a marquee purchase, and a potentially difficult deal. However, a more astute alternative has emerged in the form of a familiar face to Arsenal supporters - Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović.

Arsenal planning 2025 move for Dusan Vlahovic

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are planning a 2025 move for Vlahovic because Arteta is personally targeting a prolific goalscorer for his Premier League title-chasing squad.

Vlahovic was a target for Arsenal in 2022, before he joined Juventus in a deal worth £67 million, and he's slowly started to justify that price tag. The 24-year-old scored just 10 league goals in his first full season with the Old Lady, but finished last campaign with 18 goals and three assists in all competitions.

The Serbian's deal expires in 2026, and talks over a new deal have apparently stalled - gifting Arsenal an opportunity to strike a cut-price move next summer. Some media sources believe that Juve have set an asking price of £52 million for Vlahovic, but this could well drop if a new contract can't be agreed.

He'd be a slight gamble considering his lack of Premier League experience and how he took a while to settle at Juve, but pundit Micah Richards has previously hailed the striker's "lightning" speed.

“I have watched him a couple of times now,” Richards told BBC Radio Five Live in 2021 (via The Independent). “He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”