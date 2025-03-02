Arsenal are now planning to hold talks over a move for a "superstar" striker, who is now looking increasingly likely to leave his club for a fee of £50m this summer, according to a report.

Arteta's striker woes at Arsenal

Manchester City's drop-off this season should have presented the Gunners with a perfect opportunity to win the Premier League title, but with Liverpool now sitting 13 points clear, it looks like they will be finishing in second place once again.

The lack of an out-and-out striker has been a problem all season, with Kai Havertz receiving criticism from the media prior to his season-ending injury, being branded "terrible" by talkSPORT's Jason Cundy for his performance against Newcastle United.

With Gabriel Jesus also on the sidelines, Mikel Arteta has no fit senior strikers at present, meaning Mikel Merino has been forced to lead the line in recent times, coinciding with some poor results.

Arsenal have failed to score in their last two games, underlining the need to sign a striker when summer comes around, and they are now starting to take action, according to a report from Caught Offside.

The report states the Gunners are now planning to hold talks over a move for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, who will be allowed to leave for €60m (£50m) in the summer, amid a contract stand-off.