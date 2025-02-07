Arsenal still remain in contention for the Premier League title this season, despite trailing runaway leaders Liverpool by six points, having played a game more.

The Gunners are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League, and if Mikel Arteta can get his side to embark on a solid run of form over the next few weeks, they could still have a chance of winning a major trophy.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the campaign, one thing remains abundantly clear: Arteta must have a clearout of his first-team squad this summer.

Several players are out of contract, while there have been numerous first-team stars who have failed to perform throughout 2024/25, which could indicate plenty of transfer activity during the summer transfer window.

We have taken a look at those players Arteta could decide to sell this summer to freshen up his squad. From a £25m signing to someone who scored 17 goals last term, this list features a couple of surprises indeed.

1 Gabriel Jesus

When Gabriel Jesus moved from Manchester City to Arsenal in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £45m, it was seen as an important move, adding quality to Arteta's attacking department.

Despite scoring 11 goals during his maiden season, he suffered a serious injury at the 2022 World Cup, which kept him out for several months. Last term, the Brazilian managed just eight goals and notched seven efforts throughout 2024/25.

Of course, missing 35 games with injury hasn’t helped. Jesus' cruciate ligament tear means he won't be back in action until next season.

If he can get himself fit before then, it might be in the club's best interests to put the forward up for sale.

2 Jorginho

Jorginho's contract expires in a couple of months, and it remains to be seen whether Arteta will offer him an extension.

The midfielder arrived in north London two years ago, giving Arteta some strength in depth, but so far this term, the 33-year-old has started just 12 matches in all competitions for the Gunners.

Earning £110k per week, releasing him this summer could allow Arteta to free up a major chunk of the wage budget which could go towards signing an upgrade.

It would be a big call given his experience and his status as a dependable member of the squad, but the Spaniard may have to be brutal as he searches for that elusive league-winning formula.