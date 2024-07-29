In their quest to finally beat Manchester City to the Premier League title next season, Arsenal look set to bolster Mikel Arteta's side with a number of new players this summer.

Gunners target fresh faces this summer

The latest news out of the Emirates has seen the saga around Riccardo Calafiori's future look as if it is finally drawing to a close. The Italian defender rose to prominence last season as a part of the Bologna side that qualified for the Champions League.

Calafiori took his domestic form to this summer's EURO 2024 tournament where the 22-year-old stood out as one of the few bright spots in an Italy side that fell at the round of sixteen stage of the competition. The latest developments suggest that the defender's move to North London is close to completion with a report from last week suggesting that an agreement had been reached on a £42 million fee for the player.

Another long-term Arsenal target who appears to be edging closer to a move is Viktor Gyokeres. The Sporting CP talisman has been in Edu Gaspar's sights for some time with the most recent news claiming that the Gunners are insistent on getting the deal over the line.

With both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool sniffing around the deal, it may prove slightly more difficult than first thought to bring the Swedish striker to the Emirates this summer. Rounding off the names currently doing the rounds around North London is Mikel Merino. The Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder is said to have agreed personal terms with the Gunners ahead of a potential return to English football.

As the rumour mill continues to turn at the Emirates, it appears that Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of a highly-rated player as they plot a move to bring him to the club.

Arsenal eye a move for Argentina ace

As reported in the Argentine press and relayed by Football London, Arsenal are one of many clubs interested in a move for Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez. The outlet claims that the 22-year-old has decided that he wants to play his football abroad despite his current contract keeping him in Argentina until 2028.

The Gunners are said to have informed Fernandez's entourage they are interested in bringing the player to North London, although Arteta's side are yet to submit a formal bid for the player.

This isn't the first instance of Fernandez having admirers in England with Liverpool midfieder Alexis Mac Allister recommending the player during his time with Brighton: “He is always prepared to receive the ball, he plays with both legs, he can play as a five, as an inside player…he is a player who has certain very good conditions and, if Brighton asked me, I would say his name.”

With the Gunners already making contact with Fernandez's representatives, this could be a deal that progresses quickly before the window slams shut at the end of next month.