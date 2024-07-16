Arsenal are plotting a move for one £20 million player wanted by Barcelona, and he interestingly used to play with star midfielder Martin Odegaard at a former club.

The four key signings which Arsenal want to make this summer

This year's summer transfer window is set to close in around six weeks on August 30, with sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta reportedly looking to bolster Arsenal's squad in four key areas.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal are looking at signing a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward in these coming weeks, but they need to get moving if that is their ultimate goal.

So far, the Gunners have only confirmed the signing of David Raya in a £27 million permanent deal from Brentford, which was seen as a formality. It isn't for lack of trying from Arsenal's perspective, as they remain in talks to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna to shore up their backline.

The negotiations for Italy's Euro 2024 star man have been ongoing for nearly two weeks, with Fabrizio Romano sharing the news Arsenal have opened discussions with Bologna over Calafiori around 12 days ago.

Calafiori is keen on a move to Arsenal after agreeing personal terms on a five-year contract, and it is believed that remains the case as Edu's recruitment team attempt to strike an understanding with Bologna on the fee and payment structure.

If things go to plan, the 22-year-old will be Arsenal's defensive signing of the summer window, but the chase to bring in a new midfielder is ongoing as well. Thomas Partey is out of contract in 11 months and played just 14 Premier League games last season, resulting in the Ghanaian being heavily linked with a move away.

The 31-year-old is attracting interest from the Middle East and Turkey, as Saudi Pro League sides consider an attempt to sign Partey with a lucrative contract offer. It is also claimed that Partey is ready for a fresh challenge away from Arsenal himself, so Arteta will need a replacement if he does leave.

Thomas Partey's stats in all competitions for Arsenal Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Bookings 24 Red cards 1 Minutes played 7,794 (Transfermarkt)

Many interesting midfielders have been linked, but a name who has repeatedly been mentioned is Spain star Mikel Merino. The former Newcastle United midfielder was a hero for Spain on their route to Euro 2024 glory, scoring the winner against hosts Germany in their quarter-final tie, and he could be available for a good price this summer.

Arsenal plotting move for Mikel Merino after £20 million claim

The Telegraph and reliable journalist Sam Dean now back Arsenal's interest in the 28-year-old, with reports in Spain claiming he'll cost around £20 million given the player's contract expires next year.

Dean writes that Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Merino, but could face competition from the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard is actually a former teammate of Odegaard's as well, with the pair playing together at Sociedad in the 2019/2020 season when he was on loan from Real Madrid.

Merino made 45 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad last season, scoring eight goals and assisting five others, so £20m seems like a price worth considering on the surface.