Arsenal could sign a future Spain mainstay in January, and it is believed he actually wanted to join them before summer deadline day.

Edu's rumoured Arsenal transfer plans for next year

By sporting director Edu Gaspar's own admission, weeks of planning go into each Arsenal transfer window, including over 180 pages of homework on one particular player alone.

The Brazilian did extensive background on Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling before bringing them to the Emirates Stadium, and he's reportedly underway with more preparations ahead of 2025.

“You can’t sign for the sake of signing. It has to be a process that takes weeks and weeks," said Edu on Arsenal's recruitment policy in an interview with Estadao earlier this year.

"On my desk, I have reports of over 180 pages on one player. It’s really detailed stuff. Physical, technical, mental profile, whether he has Premier League experience, whether he’ll be able to adapt. Everything. We analyse our deficiencies, where we can improve, where we can invest and then we go in search of that new name. We’ve been discussing what I’m going to do now since January. It’s not my decision or Mikel’s. It’s a group decision.”

It is believed that Arsenal are very keen to sign a prolific new striker next year, despite the form of Kai Havertz in a makeshift role. Arsenal are planning a potential bid for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, while Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres have also been linked very recently.

Arsenal planning January move for Joan Garcia

Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia, who agreed personal terms over a move to Arsenal in the summer (Fabrizio Romano), also remains a target - despite their acquisition of Neto on deadline day.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Arsenal are highly likely to bid for Garcia next year, with a report by El Periodico Mediterraneo sharing further news on the matter.

The Spanish news outlet, via Sport Witness, write that Arsenal could go back in for Garcia as early as January, which suggests just how highly Edu and Arteta rate the Spaniard considering they have Neto for the full season on loan from Bournemouth.

Garcia has started this season in fine form for the newly-promoted La Liga side, making an average of 4.67 saves per game so far, whilst conceding nine goals and keeping one clean-sheet.

“I like the personality he has, the style he has," said ex-Espanyol keeper Kiko Casilla, who tipped Garcia to become Spain's future star number one. "He is the future goalkeeper of Spain. He is the present of Espanyol and I hope he is also the future."

The 23-year-old's contract also includes a £26 million release clause, which may well be enticing from Arsenal's point of view.