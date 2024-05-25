Arsenal and sporting director Edu Gaspar are plotting a move to sign one £56 million forward, but they have a specific deadline to meet for his potential transfer.

Arsenal tipped to seal important striker this summer

Fabrizio Romano is among the reliable media sources to have claimed that Arsenal will bring in an "important" new striker this summer, with reports claiming they're keen to sign a natural number nine who can inject serious goal threat.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Gabriel Jesus, and despite Kai Havertz's exceptional 2023/2024 in a makeshift forward role, it is believed that Mikel Arteta has identified the striker position as a key area to reinforce.

Arsenal bagged over 90 Premier League goals last season, and only eventual champions Man City scored more. Their attacking form was a real factor in them pushing Pep Guardiola's side to the final day, with goals coming from all areas of the pitch for Arsenal.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

However, this summer could be the time to seal a star striker, with many interesting names reportedly being shortlisted by Edu. From more blockbuster targets like Napoli star Victor Osimhen, to Bologna ace Joshua Zirkzee, Arsenal are not short of options.

“There’s a long list of strikers who have been linked to Arsenal ahead of the summer window," said journalist Charles Watts recently.

"Some are real big hitters, such as Alexander Isak at Newcastle and Victor Osimhen at Napoli, but there are some who are slightly less well known, with Joshua Zirkzee at Bologna one of those.

“He’s a forward Arsenal have been keeping tabs on according to some well sourced reports. Arsenal’s interest in Zirkzee was first broken back in January by Sam Dean at the Daily Telegraph and it’s a link that continues to bubble away as we head towards the summer. He’s an interesting player, one who looks destined for a big move soon.

"Arsenal really need a forward who will come in and hit the ground running. That’s why I still feel they should throw everything at getting Isak out of Newcastle.”

Another forward who's been subject to heavily reported Arsenal interest is RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenia international, who finished 2023/24 with 18 goals in all competitions,

Arsenal plot Benjamin Sesko swoop as deadline emerges

As per Football Insider, Arsenal are planning a summer swoop for Sesko, but his £56 million release clause needs to be triggered before June 30th.

The 6 foot 4 marksman comes as a far cheaper alternative to the likes of Osimhen and Gyokeres, who both command far more lucrative exit clauses in their respective deals.

"Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player," said Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell.

"He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile."