Arsenal could make a £21 million bid to replace defender Takehiro Tomiyasu with an elite club's highly-rated player in January, as transfer chief Edu Gaspar and the Gunners recruitment team make a head start on next year already.

Arsenal's rumoured transfer targets for 2025

Mikel Arteta watched on as his side spent around £100 million on five key additions in goalkeeper David Raya, defender Riccardo Calafiori, midfielder Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling this summer, but there is still work to be done on the squad.

Kai Havertz has seriously impressed in his centre-forward role, though it is still believed that Arsenal are looking at bringing in another striker to complement the German and Gabriel Jesus.

According to recent reports, Arsenal have already made contact over Benjamin Sesko ahead of a potential swoop in 2025, coming after the RB Leipzig striker rejected a move to north London this year in favour of remaining at his current club.

Considering the likes of Man United and Chelsea also contended for Sesko, Arsenal could face stiff competition to sign the Slovenian starlet, so Edu has alternative options in mind.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057

Indeed, Arsenal are the rumoured frontrunners to sign Jonathan David from Lille, with the Canada striker out of contract next summer and able to agree pre-contract moves as early as January.

Arteta also wants to strengthen defensively and on the left side, regardless of Calafiori's arrival before summer deadline day. Arsenal are targeting Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, according to some other reports, which could throw Jakub Kiwior's long-term future into doubt.

The same can be said of Tomiyasu, who is yet to feature for Arsenal this campaign after injuring his knee in pre-season. The Japan international also missed 13 games with a calf injury last campaign, with his fitness record proving to be a cause for concern.

Arsenal could make £21m bid for Yann Bisseck to replace Tomiyasu

As per Inter Live, Arsenal would be willing to offer Tomiyasu to Inter Milan, but the Nerazzurri are not interested in taking the 25-year-old.

Instead, Edu would have to find a different buyer for Tomiyasu, and once they do, highly-regarded young Inter defender Yann Bisseck is a candidate to replace him.

Inter Live claim that Arsenal could make a £21 million bid for Bisseck as early as January, with the centre-back only joining Simone Inzaghi's side at the start of last season from Aarhus.

Bisseck made 21 appearances in all competitions for Inter last campaign, even managing to chip in with two goals and two assists in that time, and the 23-year-old German has been called a "diamond" by Serie A expert Nima Tavallaey Roodsari.