Arsenal chiefs are reportedly considering a potential January agreement for a big-name forward, with Mikel Arteta's side appearing in need of fresh attacking options as they bid to keep chase with Premier League title favourites Liverpool.

Arsenal beat Ipswich Town with Bukayo Saka set for two-month absence

Kai Havertz's goal handed Arsenal a crucial three points against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium, but unfortunately for Arteta, some bad news on Bukayo Saka lingered in the background.

Arteta confirmed on Friday that Saka will now be out for more than two months after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, which comes as a seismic blow for Arsenal, who must now cope without their superstar player.

"He has had a procedure and everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks," said Arteta on Saka's condition.

"It will be more than two months. I don't know exactly how much longer. It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, and the mobility of that. It is very difficult to say.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25

"The replacement of Bukayo is going to be the team. There were moments where it flowed well tonight and moments where you could see there is still work to do. But I am certain that we are going to do that. We have to rely on the team and not the individual."

Of course, following this development, reports of Arsenal potentially signing a Saka alternative in January will only intensify.

Barcelona star Dani Olmo is of interest to Arsenal heading into next month, and it is believed that they're in "positive contacts" with the Spaniard's representatives (Sacha Tavolieri).

Interestingly, The Athletic has reported that Arsenal are also open to signing a new striker in January, but they also acknowledge that any noteworthy name will come at a premium.

Arsenal are admirers of Wolves striker Matheus Cunha heading into the winter window, though Vitor Pereira's star isn't their only target.

Arsenal consider marquee January move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is still in Arsenal's thinking for the start of 2025.

The Nigeria marksman is currently on a season-long loan from Napoli, but there is a rumoured break clause in Osimhen's contract which would allow certain interested clubs, including Arsenal, to strike a move for him next month.

This would be dependent on the Gunners matching his Napoli release clause of around £66 million - something they're apparently considering.

Indeed, O'Rourke writes that Arsenal are plotting a "box-office deal" for Osimhen in January, but a host of big sides will also be contemplating the same thing and could have to "break the bank" for his signature.

The 25-year-old, as many predicted, has continued to impress in the Süper Lig after leaving Napoli on a temporary deal in the summer - with an anonymous Nigerian journalist telling Foot Boom that Osimhen is among the world's "elite" strikers.

"No matter what critiques one might have of Osimhen, you cannot question his tireless energy and commitment," said the reporter.

"This singular quality sets him apart in the modern game, placing him among the elite strikers. He remains your asset even in goal droughts."