Highlights Arsenal are ready to hijack West Ham's deal for FC Nordsjaelland's Ibrahim Osman, who could replicate Gabriel Martinelli's trajectory.

Osman is a skilful and direct winger with electric speed, similar to Martinelli. He could potentially be molded into a central striker in the future.

While Osman's stats may not be exceptional, he is a talented and promising young player. If Arsenal have the chance to sign him, they should take it.

Arsenal are back on track after their wobble in the festive period, with two Premier League wins on the bounce, albeit the victory against Nottingham Forest was much closer than it probably should have been.

The only way Mikel Arteta can make the week even better for the fans is by announcing a new signing, yet the North Londoners have been all but silent this month.

However, recent news has suggested Edu and Co could be about to burst into life and hijack a deal being worked on by one of their city rivals for a youngster who could replicate the trajectory of one Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal on the lookout for the next big thing

According to Football Insider, West Ham United's initial negotiations to sign FC Nordsjaelland's incredibly exciting youngster Ibrahim Osman failed earlier this month, and while they are set to try again, Arsenal are now ready to pounce and hijack the deal themselves.

However, the report has also revealed that the Gunners are not the only Premier League side looking to take advantage of the Hammers' problems, as Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion could also make late bids.

The fee required to complete the deal has not been reliably reported as of yet, but Football Insider has noted that it must be in excess of the £16m that the Irons initially offered.

While the final fee is sure to be expensive for an unproven teenager, Edu and the rest of the Arsenal board might feel confident that they can get the best out of the young Ghanaian due to Martinelli's successful transition from a relative unknown to one of the team's most important players.

Now, claiming that a 19-year-old playing in the Norwegian first division could go on to become the next Martinelli, a player who scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 34 Premier League starts last season, is undeniably a big claim, and while Osman might not necessarily reach the same heady heights as the Brazilian, there are some similarities.

First, if the "skilful and direct" winger, as data analyst Ben Mattinson described him, were to join Arsenal this month, then, in effect, he'd be mirroring the move of Martinelli, as while he may be well-known in Norway, Osman is still an unknown quantity to the vast majority of Premier League fans in the same way the Arsenal man was when signing from Ituano.

Second, the 19-year-old is, as Mattinson says, a "1v1 specialist" and blessed with "electric speed", and while Martinelli's tendency to take players on has been quelled somewhat recently, these are attributes he clearly possesses. Hence, seeing what Osman could become after a few years at the Emirates is easy.

Lastly, Mattinson highlights the possibility of moulding the young Ghanaian into a central striker in the future due to his "good ball-striking" ability, which has always been discussed regarding Arsenal's dazzling left-winger.

Ibrahim Osman's Senior Career Record Games 39 Goals 4 Assists 5 All Stats via Transfermarkt

There is clearly a lot that could tie the Nordsjaelland star to the former Ituano gem, but away from those things, he is a talented and promising young footballer, and while his goal and assist tally might not blow people away, it's still encouraging for such a young player.

Ultimately, if Arsenal have a genuine opportunity to hijack this deal, then they should take it. If Osman can become even half the player Martinelli is, the Gunners will have another brilliant winger among their ranks.