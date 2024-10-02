Arsenal are "plotting to sign" a wonderkid, who is already travelling to London after the club's employees were left impressed by scouting reports.

Arsenal 2-0 PSG as Gunners continue unbeaten run

The north Londoners are in imperious form right now and are yet to taste defeat in all competitions, with only Man City and Brighton getting anything against Mikel Arteta's side who have just put PSG to the sword.

Arsenal managed the game extremely well against France's champions, after two first-half goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka handed the home side a quick-fire deserved lead.

Havertz fed off a looping cross from Leandro Trossard to head the ball over Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 1-0, before Bukayo Saka's free-kick found its way through a host of bodies and into the bottom corner to double their advantage.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10

The score remained until full-time, and it could've been more if Havertz converted his gaping free header 10 minutes after the restart. It was a statement performance by Arsenal, who were given precious little trouble by PSG despite their elite European status and star players.

Saka was criticised by some for a fringe performance overall (Darren Bent), but that verdict was arguably a harsh one, and every Arsenal player did their part. Thomas Partey was a general in midfield against PSG, alongside Declan Rice, with Arteta heaping praise on the latter.

"I am very happy," said Arteta on Rice's performance against PSG.

"We have to understand the context of games that we played, for example last Saturday when we played here he was very dominant with the ball I think he created one of the best starts that they were producing in the Premier League but obviously we play different context and this player has got the capacity to play different games and still be very, very important for the team. Today we used him as a six in the second half, it’s a great quality that he has as well, he gives us so much."

It was a landmark night for other players too, with summer signing Mikel Merino making his Arsenal debut after recovering from a fractured shoulder. Meanwhile, Hale End academy ace Myles Lewis-Skelly made his first Champions League appearance.

Arsenal "plotting to sign" Marcello de Barros

Arsenal's famed academy has produced many more talents than Lewis-Skelly, including Saka and latest rising star Ethan Nwaneri.

However, according to Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke today, it appears Edu Gaspar and the Gunners recruitment team are aiming to add another highly promising teenager to their set-up.

It is believed Arsenal are plotting to sign Marcello de Barros, who is very highly rated in Scotland with St. Mirren. The teenage wonderkid is already on his way to London for a trial, where he will be assessed by club employees after the centre-back impressed scouts with his performances for Scotland's Under-15s.

The defender turned heads during an international youth tournament in Serbia at the end of last month, with Arsenal now looking to analyse his talents closely ahead of a potential contract offer.