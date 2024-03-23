What a time it is to be associated with Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta's side still marching on in the hope of landing a first Premier League crown in 20 years, having also booked their place in the last eight of the Champions League after narrowly edging past a stubborn Porto side.

After years of frustration in the late Wenger years and under Unai Emery - as well as in Arteta's early stint in charge - the Gunners are now reaping the rewards of their patient approach, as well as their improved record in the transfer market under the watchful eye of Edu Gaspar.

The £105m addition of Declan Rice, for instance, has swiftly paid off with the Englishman arguably the 'signing of the season' - as per pundit Danny Murphy - while even the oft-maligned Kai Havertz has begun to catch fire, boasting nine goals and three assists in all competitions to date.

With those two high-profile deals looking like undoubted success stories so far, perhaps the Emirates outfit may be keen to spend big again this summer to take yet another step toward achieving domestic and European dominance...

Arsenal's plans for the summer

According to a latest report from Spanish outlet, Sport - via Sport Witness - the north Londoners are said to be plotting a move for Real Madrid sensation, Rodrygo, with both the Gunners and title rivals Liverpool said to have made contact with Los Blancos regarding a potential summer swoop.

The piece suggests it may prove a tricky task trying to prise the Brazilian - whose current deal expires in 2028 - from the Bernabeu any time soon, with any prospective deal likely to cost in the region of €100m (£86m).

That being said, all may not be lost for Edu and co as the 23-year-old is said to be aware that his game time could be hampered in the Spanish capital next term if Kylian Mbappe is to arrive as expected, with his young compatriot Endrick also set to be added to the mix.

With competition for places set to be rife, perhaps Arsenal can entice the former Santos to make the move to England...

Rodrygo's season in numbers

It would certainly be a real statement if the Gunners were to snap up the £86m man ahead of next season, particularly due to the fact that the South American star typically operates on the right flank - the same role that Bukayo Saka occupies in the capital.

While the lack of a centre-forward has seen Rodrygo move centrally this season - where has netted 13 times and registered eight assists - it is on the right where he has normally been utilised in Madrid, ensuring that Saka may be left looking nervously over his shoulder.

Just a year older than the Englishman, the in-demand ace has already plundered 18 goals and 11 assists in just 47 Champions League games to date, proving just what an effective and reliable presence he is at the top level.

Lauded for being "terrifyingly good" with regard to his "finishing levels" by journalist Sam Tighe, Rodrygo's case is enhanced even further by his apparent likeness to the man who may replace him in Spain, Mbappe, with the pair said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities, as per FBref.

The pair are particularly alike with regard to their ability to breeze past and bamboozle defenders with ease, with Rodrygo ranking in the top 1% among his fellow forwards in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries (5.78), as well as in the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90 (2.60) - Mbappe, meanwhile, ranks in the top 2% for both of those metrics.

Rodrygo's LaLiga record Season Games Goals Assists 2019/20 19 2 0 2020/21 22 1 6 2021/22 33 4 5 2022/23 34 9 9 2023/24 29 8 5 Stats via Transfermarkt

What also sets the duo apart from the rest is just how effective they are at retaining possession despite their willingness to create in the final third, with Rodrygo ranking in the top 1% for pass completion (88%) while Mbappe ranks in the top 2% in that regard.

For comparison, Saka ranks in just the bottom 45% for pass completion (74.7%) among his fellow attacking midfielders/wingers, and while he does rank in the top 15% for progressive carries (5.10) , his record at actually beating his man is rather inferior, as he ranks in just the bottom 46% for successful take-ons (1.63).

Of course, this record can be easily overlooked when considering the Hale End graduate's 29 goals and assists this term in all competitions, although it does indicate that he may have a fight on his hands for a regular role if Rodrygo is to arrive in the near future...