Arsenal are considering a move for one highly-regarded attacker with 148 career goals in total, coming as a squad member becomes open to leaving this summer.

Edu and Arteta identify forward targets for Arsenal

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, assisted by the club's recruitment team and high-ranking transfer chief Edu Gaspar, has identified several rumoured forward targets as Arsenal look to upgrade their ranks ahead of next season.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz played a crucial role with their attacking impetus last season - racking up a brilliant 51 goals and a further 23 assists between them in all competitions - but Arteta is believed to want another option.

Indeed, Arsenal's manager is keen on a young striking partner for Havertz, leading to their interest in signing RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko earlier this window. Unfortunately, the Slovenia international decided to remain at Leipzig - even putting pen to paper on a new contract despite an offer from Arsenal and other elite Premier League sides.

Luckily, Edu and co have earmarked opposing targets for the 21-year-old. One example is Arsenal displaying a rumoured interest in Ajax striker Brian Brobbey recently, as Arteta seeks an alternative option to Gabriel Jesus going forward.

Arsenal have also been linked with both Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli star Victor Osimhen since the window opened, but both strikers could become very costly operations for interested sides.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Player Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8 BBC Sport

Gyokeres' contract includes a seismic £86 million release clause, while it is believed Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is holding firm on Osimhen's £110 million exit clause as well.

A much cheaper and attainable choice, especially considering he has just one year left on his contract, is Lille talisman Jonathan David. The Canada international, who's racked up 148 career goals for both club and country, could be available for just £20 million.

Arsenal ponder Jonathan David signing as Eddie Nketiah considers exit

CaughtOffside have an update this week concerning Arsenal, David and Eddie Nketiah.

According to their information, Arsenal are pondering a move for David as Nketiah considers leaving the club. The latter, who scored five league goals in 27 appearances last season, is attracting serious interest from Ligue 1 giants Marseille and Arsenal could sell the 25-year-old.

Marseille are said to be preparing a bid for the £100,000-per-week Nketiah, and if the Englishman were to be sold, then Arteta would need a prolific replacement. David is being considered for that role after another prolific season in France, where he managed 26 goals 47 across appearances in all competitions last season.