Arsenal are considering whether to sign a replacement for Bukayo Saka during the final stages of this winter transfer window, alongside a new striker, and it is believed that a Premier League star is being internally debated as a late option.

Arsenal chase late January deal for attacker after injury blows

Saka is expected to be absent until March, temporarily robbing manager Mikel Arteta of a superstar player who contributes a vital tally of goals and assists on a consistent basis.

Gabriel Jesus was also just starting to pick up serious form before his season-ending ACL rupture, leaving Arteta with even fewer star options in the final third and potentially threatening to derail their chase for a Premier League title.

Saka and Jesus are both sore misses for Arteta, with interim sporting director Jason Ayto and the club's recruitment team frantically attempting to source external alternatives to the crocked duo before time runs out in nearly three days time.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man City (home) February 2nd Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th

Arsenal had a bid rejected for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, but could yet go back in with another swoop for the England international, even if they'll find it very difficult to persuade Unai Emery's side to part company with yet another striker this month after Jhon Duran (Graeme Bailey).

The vast majority of noise coming from Arsenal has revolved around their chase for a centre-forward in particular, but there are other reported targets, like Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, who can play across the forward line as both a striker and wide player.

This indicates that Arsenal could be contemplating a new winger before the transfer deadline, with a report by CaughtOffside stating that Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo is a top target in that regard.

Arsenal consider late January move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

The outlet claims Ayto and Arteta are very much pondering a Saka successor in the final days of January, with Semenyo being considered as a possible late signing by Arsenal.

The ex-Bristol City star could cost up to £50 million, but given Arsenal just had a £60m rejected for Watkins, it appears they'd have the cash to pay such a fee.

Semenyo's tallied eight goals and four assists in 24 total appearances this campaign, helping Bournemouth's push for Europe as Andoni Iraola's side stand out as one of the surprise packages of this campaign.

That being said, it could be difficult to sway the Cherries into parting with a star player mid-way through this crucial season.

"The manager's taken him to another level, he obviously has that capability because you saw it with Solanke. I'm just seeing him elevate his game right now, we'll talk about why does that happen, a lot of it is purely on confidence," said pundit Jamie Redknapp on Semenyo.

"He looks like he's enjoying his football, his shoulders are back, he's relaxed, every time he gets it, he plays with a bit of a swagger. He's actually a joy to watch right now."