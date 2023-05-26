Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson could be set to sign a new deal at the club following positive talks, Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth has claimed.

What's the latest on Reiss Nelson?

The winger has so far turned down a number of proposals from the Gunners to extend his contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer, and Mikel Arteta would like to keep the 23-year-old.

Nelson has not featured regularly, failing to start in any of his 10 league appearances this season, but his encouraging cameos off the bench have seen him earn a more prominent role in the squad.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Sheth revealed that after weeks of uncertainty, there appears to have been a positive breakthrough in talks, and the Englishman may sign a new deal to remain at the Emirates.

"Now there were also doubts about the future of Reiss Nelson, his contract is up this summer and talks over a one-year contract came to no agreement," he stated.

"There was a lot of talk, is this the end for Reiss Nelson at Arsenal? But since then, we've learned that positive talks have now taken place between Reiss Nelson and his representatives, and the football club over a long-term contract, we believe to be around four years, and there's cautious optimism now, that Arsenal can get that one over the line, and Reiss Nelson will commit his long term future to the club."

Should Arsenal keep Reiss Nelson?

Although the £15k-per-week star has been unlucky with injuries over the years, he is showing signs that he is finally living up to his potential, having once been considered one of Arsenal's best young prospects.

His substitute appearances have been impressive, scoring twice off the bench against Nottingham Forest, and notably scoring a stunning volley in the final minute as Arsenal came from behind to beat Bournemouth.

Arteta has described Nelson as "important," and it appears that the Spaniard is desperate to keep the winger as he continues his development.

Bukayo Saka has appeared in every league game for Arsenal this season, and if Nelson can be utilised as cover for the England star, then he can gain more chances on the field, whilst Saka can be allowed more rest.

Loan spells with mixed success at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord have meant that Nelson did not develop at the club alongside the likes of Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah as academy graduates, but if he commits his future to the club and lives up to his potential, then Arsenal could save themselves a lot of money in the transfer market.