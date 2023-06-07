Arsenal enjoyed a remarkable season in the Premier League this year, which saw them hold onto top spot for a record 248 days before a late-season collapse allowed the imperious Manchester City to claim their third straight title.

The Gunners started last season with a string of pre-season victories in the United States against Chelsea and Everton, and fans will be hoping another American tour this summer can inspire the team to another title challenge come August.

What are Arsenal's 2023 pre-season fixtures?

The club have confirmed three pre-season fixtures so far, but if last season is anything to go by, we should expect them to start pre-season with a behind-closed-doors friendly and end it with the Emirates Cup.

The confirmed fixtures from the Arsenal official site.

Arsenal v MLS All-Stars , July 14th, kick-off: 04:30 BST

, July 14th, kick-off: 04:30 BST Arsenal v Manchester United , July 22nd, kick-off: 22:00 BST

, July 22nd, kick-off: 22:00 BST Arsenal v Barcelona, July 26th, kick-off: TBC

Where are Arsenal playing their pre-season fixtures?

For a second year running, the Gunners will be heading to the United States of America for the bulk of their pre-season, playing their three games in three different cities.

Arteta's men will kick off their tour against the MLS All-Stars at Washington DC's Audi Field. The game won't be easy for the boys in red and white, and there should be some added excitement due to ex-Manchster United legend Wayne Rooney managing the American side.

After the announcement, Rooney expressed his excitement to ESPN: "The opportunity to lead the best our league has to offer against a top Premier League club like Arsenal will be a highlight for me personally and an unforgettable experience for our passionate fanbase here in DC."

Arsenal's next game, against Manchester United, will occur in the city that never sleeps, New York. The venue for this all-English affair will be the massive Met Life stadium, home to the New York Jets NFL team.

The final game of the tour against La Liga champions Barcelona takes the north Londoners to the West Coast. Los Angeles's SoFi stadium will play host to the two teams.

SoFi stadium is owned by Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke and is the home of his Super Bowl winning NFL team, the LA Rams.

Can I buy tickets for the games?

Tickets for the first game of the tour against Rooney's MLS All-Stars are still available on Ticketmaster, but with the cheapest tickets priced at £202, it certainly isn't for the faint of heart.

Ticketmaster is also selling tickets to the game against Manchester United, with these ones being somewhat cheaper at around £136.

Those who fancy a trip to Los Angeles to see the Gunners take on the Blaugrana can expect to pay the least with Ticketmaster pricing tickets from £86.

Can I watch the games on TV in the UK?

Arsenal are yet to announce details on how fans can watch the club's matches whilst on tour, but if the last few years are anything to go by, the club will likely charge fans on a per-game basis through their own in-house media.

Fans have also been able to watch extensive highlights through Arsenal's YouTube channel during recent tours.

When does Arsenal's Premier League season start?

The Premier League season is scheduled to start on August 12th 2023, just 17 days after Arsenal's final pre-season game against Barcelona.

Arteta and co will undoubtedly have one eye on the season proper whilst in the USA.

Who is likely to go on the USA tour?

Arteta will likely bring the whole first-team squad to undergo as much preparation as possible before mounting another challenge for the Premier League title. Some of the youngsters that can expect a place on the plane would be Reuell Walters, Catalin Cirjan, Amario Cozier-Duberry and the forgotten Marquinhos. Additionally, if Edu conducts the club's transfer business similarly to last year, we could see some summer signings make their debuts in the US, looking at you, Declan Rice.