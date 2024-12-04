Arsenal are back. So some would proclaim anyway. Over the last three matches, Mikel Arteta's side have scored a combined haul of 13 goals.

It's amazing what happens when Martin Odegaard is in your team, isn't it? The skipper missed a 12-game period after the first international break of the season and during that run, the Gunners rather fell off a cliff.

A rugged period between October and November's international break saw Arsenal fail to win a Premier League game and that means they're now nine points behind league leaders Liverpool, even if they did hold them to a 2-2 draw.

That said, Manchester United on Wednesday evening are likely to provide a far tougher test than the likes of Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

As it happens, they're now managed by Ruben Amorim who used to coach the Sporting team that Arsenal so ruthlessly dispatched in the Champions League a week ago.

The last time Arsenal played Manchester United at the Emirates

"Gabriel Jesus, he's sat down one, and he's won the game!" The roar from Peter Drury was glorious if you are an Arsenal supporter.

What a game this was back in September 2023. Arteta's side needed a big win early in the Premier League campaign and that's precisely what they got, defeating their old rivals 3-1 at the Emirates.

They were made to work incredibly hard for it, however. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring on 27 minutes before Odegaard hit back just a minute later.

We had to wait until injury time for the game to be decided though. That wasn't before Alejandro Garnacho scored but saw his strike cruelly disallowed, a goal dear old Erik ten Hag probably still suggests was onside to this day.

Arsenal v Man Utd: Key stats (Sept 2023) Arsenal Metric Man Utd 2.27 xG 0.94 55% Possession 45% 2 Big chances 1 17 Total shots 10 12 Corner kicks 3 532 Passes 462 11 Tackles 15 55 Ball recoveries 43 30 Ground duels won 27 13 Aerial duels won 13 Stats via Sofascore.

Alas, the rub of the green was not with the Red Devils on that sunny afternoon. In the 96th minute, the ball fell to mega-money summer arrival Declan Rice at the back home who lashed home via a deflection for his first goal in Arsenal colours.

Off he went, darting away towards the corner flag, engulfed by his teammates. What a moment. The Emirates was bedlam.

The match was then decided in the 101st minute. The hosts broke from a corner through the lesser-spotted Fabio Vieira. He slid in Jesus who cooly sat Diogo Dalot down before sticking the ball past Andre Onana.

Arsenal will hope for a slightly less dramatic affair on Wednesday but they will take three points in any way they come as they look to chase down Liverpool.

Arsenal team and injury news

The North London side may have Odegaard back in the fold but this doesn't look like a fully fit squad just yet.

The big news we await concerns defensive stalwart Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazilian took a blow to the face at the London Stadium, an incident that saw him win a penalty for his side.

That being said, he was withdrawn at half-time with Arsenal citing management of the knock he picked up in Lisbon a few days prior.

"It was related to the previous injury he had in Lisbon." - Arteta on Gabriel after West Ham.

Mikel Merino and Thomas Partey were both absent from the matchday squad against West Ham and could miss out again. Merino sat out last time owing to a knee injury while Partey's issue was described as muscular, meaning the £33m and £45m signings are both doubts.

While their involvement remains more uncertain, full-backs Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu definitely remain out.

Arsenal's predicted lineup vs Manchester United

With Merino and Partey still doubts for Wednesday evening's clash, it means a relatively unchanged team is likely to take to the field at the Emirates.

The undisputed number one, David Raya, maintains his place between the sticks and providing Gabriel is fit after Saturday evening's substitution, will have an unchanged defence in front of him.

Jorginho shone in the win at the former Olympic Stadium and deserves to keep his place next to Declan Rice.

There might be claims for Kai Havertz to be rested but after scoring in consecutive fixtures he starts ahead of Jesus again.

The only change to the starting lineup will see Leandro Trossard drop out. Like Havertz, the Belgian has scored in successive outings but with Gabriel Martinelli waiting in the wings and ready to torment United's defence with his pace, this feels like an ideal match for the Brazilian.