This weekend, Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Community Shield in what will be the curtain-raiser for the upcoming Premier League season.

Of course, Pep Guardiola and his side won the treble last season, while Mikel Arteta's men fell just short in their title challenge.

But with all that now behind us and a new campaign to look ahead to, this meeting between last season's first and second-placed teams in the Premier League will no doubt be an interesting match-up.

Football FanCast has decided to predict the starting lineups for both teams ahead of the game, which takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 6th August at 4pm UK time.

Who will start for Arsenal vs Man City?

There has been plenty of speculation about the goalkeeper's position of late with the Gunners said to be closing in on a deal for Brentford's David Raya, while Matt Turner could be sold to Nottingham Forest. But with this game just a matter of days away, Aaron Ramsdale – who recently gave a brilliant interview – will almost certainly start between the sticks.

With William Saliba now fit after his injury woes at the end of last season, he'll likely start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes at centre-back, with Ben White to his side at right-back. However, Oleksandr Zinchenko has missed all of pre-season with a calf issue and remains a doubt.

With that being the case, it affords new signing Jurrien Timber the opportunity to impress in a new position – which seems a likely option for Mikel Arteta, as the former Ajax man has started in the inverted left-back role for the past two friendly matches.

In midfield, with Granit Xhaka no longer at the club, Kai Havertz will likely be asked to play that role – as he's done in pre-season – while £105m man Declan Rice will also potentially step into the team for his Arsenal debut.

Of course, Arteta could be more cautious and look for continuity by playing Thomas Partey ahead of one of those two, but seeing as the Community Shield really is more of a glorified friendly, he may opt to experiment with his new-look midfield – although, of course, captain Martin Odegaard will be in the side to offer some on-pitch guidance to his teammates.

Bukayo Saka has had a sickness bug of late but it appears he'll be fine to start, while Gabriel Martinelli will likely play from the off in his usual role on the opposite flank.

Sadly, however, Gabriel Jesus will be out for a number of weeks as he undergoes knee surgery. This opens the door for someone else to impress in the No 9 role.

It's probably a toss-up between Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard, but with the Belgian impressing more in pre-season – notably in netting twice during the 5-3 win over Barcelona – it wouldn't be a huge shock for Arteta to name him up top as he looks to out-manoeuvre Guardiola at Wembley.

Arsenal's predicted XI:

Aaron Ramsdale; Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Ben White; Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard; Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka

Who will start for Man City vs Arsenal?

For good measure, we may as well include a quick predicted Man City lineup for your enjoyment, too!

According to the Evening Standard, the Manchester outfit are sweating over the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne ahead of Sunday’s match, so it's unlikely he'll be rushed in.

On top of that, Nathan Ake is also a bit of a fitness doubt. However, with new signing Josko Gvardiol only just through the door, it's more likely that someone else will be asked to fill in if Ake can't make it.

Elsewhere, Guardiola must work out how to help fill the void left by Riyad Mahrez who has joined Saudi Pro League outfit

Al Ahli for a fee reportedly worth £30m. At least new signing Mateo Kovacic can likely slot straight in for Ilkay Gundogan who has joined Barcelona.

Man City's predicted XI:

Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Mateo Kovacic, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden