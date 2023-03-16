The Emirates will get a taste of European knockout action this evening, with Arsenal preparing to face off against Sporting CP in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, with the scores level after the reverse fixture.

In an entertaining and eventful affair, Mikel Arteta's Gunners salvaged a draw after falling 2-1 down shortly after the break at the Jose Avalade Stadium, and will now be on alert having tasted the attacking impetus Ruben Amorim's outfit has to offer.

While Arsenal's priority will rest on the quest of gleaning the Premier League title, the north London side currently five points clear of imperious title rivals Manchester City, the tantalising thought of securing the maiden piece of major European silverware in the illustrious history of the club will leave every inch of the squad desperate to make their mark and emerge victorious tonight.

Eddie Nketiah, who has scored two goals and an assist in the Europa League this term, is unavailable due to injury, but £45m summer signing from the Cityzens, Gabriel Jesus could make an appearance having returned from the bench during Arsenal's recent 3-0 league victory over Fulham; the Brazilian had been sidelined since the World Cup with a knee issue.

How should Arsenal line up against Sporting?

Considering this, Football FanCast predicts there may be as many as five changes from the Gunners team that defeated the Cottagers on Sunday, with rotation necessary to ensure ground is not ceded in the Premier League title race, with Crystal Palace waiting on Sunday.

In goal, USMNT shot-stopper Matt Turner could be handed another opportunity, with Arsenal's No. 2 between the sticks having started five times in Europe this term, though he was neither assertive nor commanding in the first match against the Leões.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could step in at right-back for Ben White, with Kieran Tierney earning a chance to impress on the alternating side; first-choice centre-back pairing William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes should cement resilience and grit at the back, with £20m January signing Jakub Kiwior dropping out after a woeful first leg that left him branded “rusty and timid” by Dennis M. Esser.

Jorginho, signed for £12m from Chelsea this winter, should return to the starting line-up alongside Fabio Vieira, who impressed in the first leg, with Martin Odegaard earning a rest after playing in 33 matches across all competitions.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard will retain their starting positions, the latter recording a hat-trick of assists on Sunday, while the "difference-maker" - as proclaimed by Mesut Ozil - Emile Smith Rowe might return on the left flank having scarcely featured this season due to injury.