Arsenal will be looking to keep the pressure on Manchester City when they return to Premier League action later today.

Mikel Arteta's side welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Emirates Stadium, where the Seagulls will want to bounce back from their surprise 5-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

The Spaniard is dealing with several injury problems, with both Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba notable absentees ahead of kick-off, so what sort of side could he select this afternoon?

How will Arsenal line up against Brighton?

It should be business as usual for Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks, particularly after an impressive display and clean sheet against Newcastle United last weekend.

Arteta will be enforced into his first change in defence, where Kieran Tierney seems like an obvious replacement for the aforementioned Ukraine international.

The £32m-rated Scot - who former Gunners star Ashley Cole once branded as a "warrior" and a "leader" on Sky Sports (via the Metro) - was a lot more defensively reassuring against the Magpies when he came on for Zinchenko on the hour mark. He won 100% of his duels, put in two clearances and made one tackle, per Sofascore.

Ben White will continue on the other flank, meaning Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior continue their impressive-looking central defensive partnership in the middle.

Meanwhile in midfield, it's hard to see Jorginho dropping out of the side right now after another commanding effort in the engine room, so the trio of him, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard seems set in stone for the time being, meaning there is still no return for Thomas Partey in the starting lineup.

Further up the pitch, Arteta has a big call to make over Bukayo Saka, who has been quiet over the past few outings. The England star has only provided two goal contributions across his last seven league matches and both of those came against Southampton, who have since been relegated to the Championship.

Instead, there could be a start for Leandro Trossard against his former club. Arsenal often look better when the £22m-rated Belgian "game-changer" - as once lauded by BBC journalist Phil McNulty - is involved, it's just hard to weave him into the XI when Gabriel Martinelli and Saka have been on song, though his time could now come in a big call from Arteta.

The Brazilian winger, who leads the squad for goals, would then keep his place alongside fellow countryman Gabriel Jesus. There is a chance that the former City dynamo features out wide, with Trossard acting as a false nine of sorts, though he could easily play through the middle, as per normal.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tierney, Gabriel, Kiwior, White; Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard; Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard