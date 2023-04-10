Arsenal are planning to "step up" contract talks with Aaron Ramsdale as we approach the back end of the Premier League season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Which Arsenal players will be offered new contracts?

With the Gunners currently sitting top of the Premier League table, six points clear of Manchester City, it is no real wonder Mikel Arteta wants to tie down a number of first team players to new contracts, having already agreed terms with Gabriel Martinelli.

Bukayo Saka is in line for a new deal, with it being reported at one point that a verbal agreement had been reached, while captain Martin Odegaard is set to be offered a new long-term contract, in a deal that would run until 2030.

Arteta is also keen on extending defender William Saliba's stay at the Emirates Stadium, although he has already turned down an extension, as the offer was significantly less than what he had been hoping for.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Jones confirmed that Arsenal are set to enter discussions with Ramsdale soon, although it is not yet considered a pressing matter.

The journalist said: "I think Ramsdale is going to be an important one as we start to get out of this season, as that will be a situation they start to look at. There's no urgency around Ramsdale right now.

"He's still got two years left after this season. That’s because of how well things have gone with him, as he's been a great fit for not just the playing style, but as a personality as well.

"Ramsdale's extension is going to be something we hear more and more about at the back end of this season in terms of Arsenal trying to step up talks to get him tied down to a new deal.”

Does Aaron Ramsdale deserve a new contract?

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old has earned a new deal, as the goalkeeper, who currently earns £83k-per-week, has been fantastic for Arsenal so far this season, keeping 12 league clean sheets, the third-highest amount in the top flight.

Members of the media praised the shot-stopper for another fantastic performance in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday, hailing him as "absolutely sensational", while also giving him credit for some important saves in the latter stages of the match.

Ramsdale is already contracted until 2025, with an option for an extra year, meaning Arsenal are at no risk of losing him any time soon, but fresh terms should still be offered at the earliest opportunity, to ensure his long-term future is at the Emirates Stadium.