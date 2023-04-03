Arsenal have placed Everton midfielder Amadou Onana on a three-man shortlist for the summer transfer window, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners have surpassed all expectations this season, currently sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, however, Mikel Arteta is still keen to bring in additional reinforcements in several different positions.

In terms of attacking options, Arsenal could well look to bring in Ansu Fati, although the Barcelona forward would set any potential suitor back a lot of money, given that he is valued at around €100m (£88m).

Fati is not the only Barca player being targeted by Arteta, as the Spaniard is also believed to be interested in centre-back Eric Garcia, while the same report also links the Gunners with a move for young Brazilian forward Vitor Roque.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal have a three-man shopping list of midfield options for the summer transfer window, which includes Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice and Onana. The north London club, and by extension sporting director Edu Gaspar, are said to be long-term admirers of the latter player, and there is a suggestion that he could be the cheapest of the three options, although his availability will be determined by whether Everton are relegated.

However, the 21-year-old will still set back any potential suitor a huge fee, as it has since been reported the Toffees are set to demand £70m for him this summer, amid interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Would Amadou Onana be a good signing for Arsenal?

Onana has really started to find his form in recent weeks, playing the full 90 minutes for Belgium in their 3-2 win away at Germany, achieving a 7.4 SofaScore rating after winning seven ground duels and making three tackles, with the latter figure the highest of any player.

Not only that, but the central midfielder was praised for his leadership abilities in the wake of his performance, with reporter Christopher Beesley describing him as "captain material".

That said, the youngster is not yet on the level of Rice, ranking lower than the West Ham United ace in terms of pass completion rate, interceptions won and non-penalty goals per 90 over the course of the past year. Onana is not yet the finished article, but if Arsenal are unable to seal a deal for Rice this summer, it seems as if he could become a real target, making tis one to watch.