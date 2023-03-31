Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta "dreams of signing" exciting Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in the summer transfer window, a new report has claimed.

Could Fati leave Barca this summer?

The 20-year-old has long been spoken of as one of the most prodigious talents to come out of Barca in years, breaking into the team as a teenager and being tipped for huge things. He has already made 96 appearances for the Catalan giants, despite his tender years, and he has scored 25 goals and registered nine assists along the way.

This season, Fati has struggled to consistently start games under Xavi, however, only making nine in La Liga, with another 15 coming from the substitutes' bench. He doesn't appear to be considered a key player currently, and while age is still very much on his side, it could be that a summer offer for him from another club is considered.

Arsenal will hopefully embark on a busy summer window, making top-quality additions throughout the squad, and the Barca starlet has been linked with a move to the Emirates in the recent past.

Will Fati end up at Arsenal?

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], Arteta "dreams of signing" Fati at the end of the season, with the forward seen as a potential "galactico" signing for Arsenal. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is thought to be looking at the market currently and assessing his player's options, with the Gunners potentially looking to take advantage of a stuttering relationship between the player and Barca.

In many ways, Fati could be a risky signing by the Gunners this summer, but also someone with an incredible amount of natural talent and potential. Granted, he has arguably gone backwards a little at Barca recently, with the likes of Pedri and Gavi the new young stars at Camp Nou, but he still has an incredibly high ceiling and has so many years ahead of him.

Despite his lack of minutes at times this season, Fati has still registered three goals and assists apiece in the league, and he has been hailed as "one of these players that are born with that talent and that magic" by Barca centre-back Eric Garcia. He could come in as competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in attacking wide areas, giving Arteta more an opportunity to rotate his squad and keep key player fresh next season, with the Arsenal almost certain to be back in the Champions League.