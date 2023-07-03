Arsenal have now identified Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as their priority transfer target, and they have decided to make an offer of €90m (£77m), according to a report from Defensa Central.

Who is signing Aurelien Tchouameni?

It has recently been reported that Manchester United are in the race for Tchouameni, with manager Erik ten Hag personally instructing the board to make a move for the Real Madrid midfielder, who is ready to leave this summer.

However, Man United are not the only Premier League club to be linked with a move for the Frenchman, with Liverpool previously being named as potential suitors, while Chelsea could also be in the mix.

It has recently been reported that Arsenal are keen on the 23-year-old, and it now appears as though they are ready to take that interest one step further, by lodging an official bid.

According to a report from Defensa Central, the France international has now become the priority target for Mikel Arteta, and they have decided to make an offer amount to €90m (£77m) in order to win the race for his signature.

The report stresses that the Real Madrid star is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market, however his current employers are not considering selling him, and the player himself wants to succeed at Real Madrid.

As such, while the Gunners are very interested in the £207k-per-week star, it does not seem likely he will be making the switch to the Emirates Stadium anytime soon.

Is Tchouameni signing for Arsenal?

Going off the aforementioned report, Arsenal do not stand much chance of signing the former AS Monaco man, however there have been other reports which indicate that he is keen to leave Real Madrid this summer.

If the midfielder makes it clear he wants to move on, that could potentially open the door for a move to Arsenal, and he could be a fantastic partner for Declan Rice, who is set to complete his medical soon, after cutting his holiday short.

Lauded as a "monster" by France U21s manager Sylvain Ripoll, the maestro could do a fantastic job sitting in front of the back four, given that he averaged more tackles and interceptions per game in La Liga than any other Real Madrid player last season.

With an average pass success rate of 93.5% in the 2022-23 La Liga season, Tchouameni ranked second only to Toni Kroos in terms of Real Madrid players who played a full 90 minutes last season, indicating he has all the qualities to be a success at the Emirates Stadium.