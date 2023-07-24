Arsenal could now be ready to submit a bid for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, who is also wanted by the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, according to a recent report from The Sun.

Who is Axel Disasi signing for?

It appears as though a number of Premier League clubs are set to battle it out for Disasi this summer, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that Newcastle United have recently emerged as potential suitors, saying: "The interest is serious and they had conversations on the player's side.

"It is not something that is advanced yet, on the club side. I think this is the crucial part of the story."

Romano makes it clear that Newcastle's pursuit of the AS Monaco defender is still in the early stages, which means there is still time for another club to come in with an offer of their own, and Manchester United are very much interested.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which states that Erik ten Hag is currently on alert over a deal for the defender, should Monaco decide they want to sell him this summer.

Up to this point, Man United have found it difficult to get a deal over the line, as takeover issues are making it tricky, and the French club's asking price of around £34m is believed to be too high.

As such, both Arsenal and Chelsea could now be ready to nip in with a bid for the 25-year-old, although the report makes it clear the Gunners' need for defensive reinforcements has been eased by Jurrien Timber's arrival from Ajax.

How good is Axel Disasi?

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has previously likened the 25-year-old to Virgil van Dijk, describing him as a "complete & dominant" centre-back, and he has also made it clear he thinks a move to England would be a perfect fit.

Kulig said: "Disasi is one of the most underrated youngsters in Ligue 1 at the moment. A true hidden gem. We don’t talk about him enough. He would be an amazing signing for any top Premier League club. He was born to play in England."

While he can no longer be considered a "youngster", the Gonesse-born defender has since gone on to break into the French national side, having now made four caps for his country, as a result of his impressive performances at club level.

Over the past year, the France international ranks in the 86th percentile for interceptions per 90, when compared to his positional peers, and he has proven he poses an attacking threat by averaging 0.11 goals per 90, which places him in the 93rd percentile.

However, there are question marks over whether Disasi would be a necessary signing for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta is already blessed with strengthen in depth at centre-back, with the likes of Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Jakub Kiwior at his disposal.

New recruit Jurrien Timber is also capable of slotting in at centre-back, so Arteta should focus on strengthening other areas of the squad with the remaining budget.