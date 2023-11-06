Arsenal have used the loan market in devastating fashion over the last few years. Edu certainly deserves praise for a number of incomings but their opportunistic nature in this avenue has been fascinating.

Perhaps the biggest success story is that of William Saliba. Arsenal fans the world over questioned why he was repeatedly sent out on loan after his £27m move but now look at him.

Signed from Saint Etienne by Unai Emery in 2019, the defender enjoyed three loan spells back in his homeland, first with the club he was signed from, then Nice and finally Marseille. His performances at the latter were enough to earn him Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year.

Another successful adventure in France was overseen by Folarin Balogun. The United States international found the net on 22 occasions in 39 outings for Reims last term before being shipped on to Monaco for £35m in the summer.

There is now another striker looking to make waves away from the club after being granted a loan move, a certain Mika Biereth.

Mika Biereth's career so far

The 20-year-old attacker isn't exactly a household name to most supporters at the Emirates Stadium but slowly but surely he is now starting to make an impression.

The talented goalscorer arrived in July 2021, signing from Fulham and immediately penning professional terms with the club.

Mika Biereth's career in numbers Club & Season Games Goals Fulham U18 - 2018/19 2 0 Fulham U18 - 2019/20 12 3 Fulham U18 - 2020/21 27 22 Arsenal U21 - 2021/22 26 12 RKC Waalwijk (loan) - 2022/23 13 2 Motherwell (loan) - 2023/24 5 3 Stats via Transfermarkt.

His form since has arguably been nothing to rave about, although it has caught the eye. For the Cottagers, however, he was outstanding.

As Fulham won the U18 Premier League South in the 2020/21 campaign, the Danish-born forward scored 21 goals in as many games to take his tally at that level for the Londoners to 27 in 35 outings. Impressive stuff indeed.

That form hasn't been replicated as much since his move across the capital having bagged 12 times in 26 appearances for Arsenal at U21 level. He is yet to earn his maiden bow for the senior team but if he continues to shine out on loan, you never know what might happen next season.

Mika Biereth's stats this season

The youngster has simply been on fire throughout 2023/24 after swapping England for Scotland to join Motherwell in the top flight.

Biereth has only started one game this season which is largely owed to a knee injury that kept him out of action for six Premiership games, but when he has featured, he's looked highly promising.

Arsenal's Hale End Loanees - 2023/24 Player & club Games Goals Charlie Patino (Swansea) 12 1 Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Millwall) 12 0 Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand (FC Den Bosch) 4 0 Tyreece John-Jules (Derby) 2 0 Omar Rekik (Wigan) 6 0 Mika Biereth (Motherwell) 5 3 Catalin Cirjan (Rapid) 9 0 Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Cheltenham) 6 0 Alex Kirk (Bromley) 1 0 Mauro Bandeira (Colchester Utd) 9 0 Kido Taylor-Hart (Bromley) 3 0 Billy Vigar (Eastbourne) 15 1 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Hailed for his "incredible technical skill, balance, and physical prowess" by notable social media account, Hale End Productions, the academy star has scored three goals and registered two assists across four league matches and just 166 minutes of football.

That means that the Denmark youth international has registered a goal involvement every 33 minutes of Premiership action. If he can maintain that sort of form throughout the rest of the campaign then it will mark the first truly successful senior stint of his career.

Biereth has previously spent time with RKC Waalwijk in the Netherlands but beat the goalkeeper just twice from 13 games. That said, such a record this term is catching the eye. He's scored more goals than Gabriel Martinelli back at home and is scoring at a quicker rate than even Bukayo Saka, who has been at his electrifying best again this season.

Saka has scored five times in all competitions, although from 1,166 minutes of football. He has also registered six assists during what looks set to be his best term yet.

Biereth can only dream of such service, but if he carries on scoring for fun in Scotland, he may well realise the dream of playing with Arsenal's number 7 soon enough.