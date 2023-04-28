Arsenal could lose Bukayo Saka this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be readying an offer of more than €120m (£106m) for the winger, according to recent reports.

What's the latest on Bukayo Saka's Arsenal future?

It was reported back in February that Saka had reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal about extending his contract until 2028, with his current deal set to expire in 2024, however a new deal is still yet to be confirmed.

Manchester City have previously been linked with a move for the winger, and they could pursue a move if the Gunners are unable to agree new terms, while he is now also attracting the interest of clubs from abroad, with PSG entering the mix.

According to reports from Spain (via Sports Keeda), the reigning Ligue 1 champions are readying a massive deal for the England international, which could amount to more than €120m (£106m), as they are eyeing a major revamp.

PSG are concerned about the futures of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, and they could target the 21-year-old as a potential replacement.

The report details that the Gunners have no plans to let the starlet leave the club, however an offer in the region of £106m may be too good to turn down, as it would eclipse their record sale, which was set when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool for £40m.

Should Arsenal let Bukayo Saka leave?

While £106m is an astronomical sum, the Gunners would find it very difficult to find an adequate replacement for the Englishman, given the vast potential that he possesses, emerging as a vital player so far in their push for the Premier League title this season.

In 33 league games, the right winger has weighed in with 13 goals and 11 assists, with the latter figure placing him second in the entire division, behind only Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The London-born attacker is ranked as Arsenal's third-best performing player in the Premier League by Sofascore, having averaged a match rating of 7.32, and he has featured in every single top flight game, underlining his importance to the team.

Hailed as "exceptional" by members of the media, Saka is already one of the Premier League's top players, and he is only going to get better, so while a £106m offer may be difficult to turn down, the Gunners must reject PSG's advances.