Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table this evening as they take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium before Manchester City play on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta's side are one point behind their rivals in the division after losing 4-1 to Pep Guardiola's men in their last outing, thanks to brilliance from Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

They now come up against a Chelsea team that has gone eight games without a win in all competitions with a chance to return to winning ways.

The Gunners will be without William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Mohamed Elneny, who all remain out with injuries, but the head coach still has plenty of options to rotate his side with.

How will Arsenal line up against Chelsea?

Arteta could make as many as three alterations to his starting XI following the defeat to City, with Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, and Leandro Trossard coming in.

Firstly, the Spaniard could ditch Rob Holding after conceding 13 goals during his six-start stint in the team following on from Saliba's injury.

The poor defensive record since the Englishman's run of starts is a huge concern and that could allow Kiwior to come in for his first start in the Premier League alongside Gabriel.

At left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko could be given a rest after being dribbled past four times and failing to record a Sofascore rating higher than 6.5 in his last three league matches.

Arteta could opt to bring Kieran Tierney in to replace the Ukraine international as the £25m "machine" - as dubbed by journalist Simon Collings - has been dribbled past once and achieved a Sofascore rating higher than 6.5 four times in his last five Premier League outings, proving to be more reliable at this moment in time.

They both go into a back four, also containing Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White, both of whom continue to shield Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks.

A midfield trio of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard should resume their usual duties, as should Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the flanks.

Finally, Gabriel Jesus could drop out of the side after blanking in his last two appearances. The skillful Brazilian is coming off the back of a long-term knee injury and Arteta could manage his fitness by ditching him in favour of Leandro Trossard, who picked up an assist off the bench against Manchester City, tonight.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.