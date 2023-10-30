Much has been made about Arsenal’s striker options so far this season, but perhaps the real question is why the club’s forward line has struggled to click as it did last season.

Goals have been harder to come by for the Gunners, even if they did beat Sheffield United 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Without Gabriel Jesus, a man so awe-inspiring in the midweek win over Sevilla, it seemed to spark a flame in Eddie Nketiah. Yes, it was only against a team rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, but you can only beat what’s in front of you.

Indeed, in recent times it looks as though the attack is starting to flourish again.

Nketiah took his tally for the season to five last weekend, with his hat-trick against the Blades meaning he is now Arsenal’s top goal scorer this season. Only in midweek, the Hale End product had faced fierce criticism. He looked like a player running through treacle, and an ill-disciplined one at that, conceding three fouls in just nine minutes.

That said, the academy graduate still does lack that fierce consistency that the Gunners need if they are to finally topple Manchester City. At the same time, they need someone more reliable on the injury front than the effervescent Jesus.

A move for none other than Victor Osimhen has been touted in recent years, although it could take a mammoth fee to prise him away from Serie A title holders Napoli.

While a move in the January window for a new striking sensation would be a prudent one, they must keep their eye on the academy for the next Nketiah, or even Folarin Balogun.

Step forward Chido Obi-Martin.

Chido Obi-Martin statistics

You may be asking who on earth this unknown talent is. For good reason too. He’s only 15 years of age.

However, he’s already started to appear for the U21s, as he made his debut for Mehmet Ali’s side against Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

He became the first schoolboy to play for the U21s this season and it was a fine reward for an impressive campaign to date.

Thus far, Obi-Martin has scored three goals in six outings for the U18s throughout 2023/24, leading the line as a centre forward expertly.

The teenager has also featured in the UEFA Youth League this term, although is yet to find the net in continental action.

Chido Obi-Martin style of play

What’s so exciting about the striker’s style is that he has the attributes to utterly terrify defenders.

We caught a glimpse of that during his U21 debut with Arsenal academy expert Jeorge Bird expressing that he “looks to have a lot of pace” about him.

That was reiterated by a further academy expert, ‘Hale End Productions’ who took to social media in the build-up to the game. Describing Obi-Martin’s skill set, they noted that he is a “physical menace, with excellent hold-up qualities, can finish well with both feet.”

Interestingly, the account also described him as the club’s “homegrown Osimhen”.

To be compared to such an elite striker at a young age will no doubt do wonders for the forward’s confidence as he looks to earn more minutes at U21 level.

A senior debut is no doubt a long way away, particularly when you consider the players at Arteta’s disposal but Ethan Nwaneri made his Premier League debut at the same age so watch this space…