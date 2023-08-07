Arsenal have now agreed a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the move set to be finalised after Matt Turner completes his switch to Nottingham Forest, according to a recent report from Football Transfers.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Nottingham Forest have now reached an agreement to sign Turner, with the American set to undergo a medical later today before completing his move to the City Ground, meaning Arteta is now tasked with bringing in a new back-up goalkeeper.

Raya has, perhaps surprisingly, emerged as Mikel Arteta's main target to replace Turner, with journalist Ben Jacobs recently telling GiveMeSport the Spaniard would be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium:

“Arsenal have the same perspective as Bayern and Spurs, that the £40m asking price that has been put out there publicly by Thomas Frank is too high.

“So, the situation at the moment is that they have player buy-in. They know that personal terms are not a problem.

Read The Latest Arsenal Transfer News HERE

Now, however, it appears as though the Gunners have managed to come to an agreement for well below Brentford's initial asking price, with Football Transfers reporting they are set to sign the 27-year-old for a fee of around £25m - £30m.

All terms of the deal have now been agreed, with the signing set to be finalised and announced as soon as Turner's move to Nottingham Forest is confirmed, with personal terms not an issue.

Arteta is believed to be a big fan of the Brentford shot-stopper, particularly because of his ability with the ball at his feet, and his distribution, and he could provide Aaron Ramsdale with real competition next season.

The former Blackburn Rovers man has been desperate to leave Brentford this summer, and a move to the Emirates Stadium is now set to be completed.

How good is David Raya?

There is every indication that the Spain international could become Arsenal's new number one, as he has performed better than Ramsdale across a number of key metrics over the course of the past year.

The 6 foot 1 goalkeeper ranks in the 92nd percentile for his save percentage per 90, when compared to his positional peers, and he displays a willingness to get involved in the play, placing in the 94th percentile for the amount of touches he has made.

Ramsdale, on the other hand, ranks in just the 36th percentile for his save percentage, and the 12th percentile for number of touches per 90, indicating his position as first-choice goalkeeper could be under significant threat.

Signing Raya does appear to be a strange move, considering Arteta has lauded his current number one as "exceptional", as a result of the progress he has made over the past two seasons, but it could be a wise move to bring in competition.

The Englishman could be forced to up his game even further to prevent the "incredible" goalkeeper from taking his place in the side, however Arteta does run the risk of creating discontent if either goalkeeper is left out of the team for large periods.