Arsenal are set to make a bid for Declan Rice after West Ham United's Europa Conference League final, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Who will Declan Rice sign for?

The Gunners have been making solid progress in their pursuit of Rice, with it recently being reported they have agreed personal terms with the West Ham United captain, meaning agreeing a suitable transfer fee is the last remaining obstacle.

Although the Englishman's preference is to move to north London, there could still be competition for his signature, with Manchester United registering their interest, currently "waiting in the wings" to potentially hijack the deal.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, however talkSPORT's Simon Jordan has claimed the player's preference is to try and win the Premier League with one of the big clubs in England.

Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way last season, before coming up just short, however Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his squad to give them the best possible chance of competing for the title again next season.

The West Ham midfielder is a key target, and Romano has now claimed that a bid will be made after the Europa Conference League final, which is set to take place on Wednesday night.

Bayern are also name checked as potential suitors, however the transfer expert is keen to stress that "nothing is done or close yet."

Will Rice sign for Arsenal?

As previously highlighted, the England international's preference is to move to north London this summer, while personal terms have allegedly been agreed, meaning the Gunners should be well-placed to win the race for his signature.

The central midfielder is deemed unlikely to move to Chelsea, but he wants to remain in London and play in the Champions League, so a move to the Emirates Stadium would make perfect sense.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the £60k-per-week maestro registered 79 tackles in the Premier League last season, the ninth-highest figure in the top flight, and WhoScored ranked him as West Ham's best-performing player.

An average of 1.7 interceptions per game was the most of any Hammers player, and the midfielder also displayed his attacking prowess by averaging one key pass and 0.9 dribbles.

The Gunners are in a very strong position to sign Rice, and his range of qualities would make him a fantastic addition to Arteta's squad.