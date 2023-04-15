Arsenal are becoming increasingly likely to win the race for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

What's the latest news on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

Rice is likely to have offers from a number of Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window, although reports have indicated he favours a move to the Emirates Stadium, due to the prospect of playing under Mikel Arteta.

That said, it is unclear whether the Gunners will throw everything at the midfielder this summer, with it being reported they are unwilling to match the fee currently being quoted by West Ham, leaving Chelsea very much in the race.

One thing that is almost certain is that the Englishman will leave the Hammers this summer, with journalist Alex Crook recently confirming he is pushing for a summer move, potentially opening the door for a move to Arsenal.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the 24-year-old making the switch to north London this summer is looking increasingly possible, as it would tick a lot of the boxes, in terms of what he wants from his next club.

The £60k-per-week central midfielder would be able to stay in London, while also competing in the Champions League, which could make a move to Arsenal a very attractive proposition compared to Chelsea, who are almost guaranteed not to be playing in Europe's elite competition.

The report also suggests the Gunners could sign the England international for a cut-price fee, with West Ham no longer in a position to demand £150m, which was being spoken about a year ago.

Should Arsenal sign Declan Rice?

The former Chelsea youth player has been a shining light for West Ham in a very poor season, averaging a 7.21 Sofascore rating in the Premier League, by far the best-performing player in the squad.

Lauded as an "absolute monster" by the media, the maestro is a very confident dribbler of the ball, ranking in the 88th percentile for progressive carries per 90 over the past year, while a total of 80 tackles last season ranked him eighth in the Premier League, highlighting his defensive acumen.

Arsenal are not in dire need of a new central midfielder, with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka consistently performing well this season, but Rice would be an excellent addition to the squad, who would provide real depth ahead of a 2023/24 campaign, in which Arteta will want to be competing on all fronts.