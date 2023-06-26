Arsenal are set to make a third bid for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, who is pushing for a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report

What's the latest on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

The Gunners have already had multiple bids for Rice rejected, the most recent of which amounting to £75m plus £15m in add-ons, a club record offer, with Manchester City also now joining the race for his signature.

In the same report, it is detailed that Man City have held talks with the Hammers, although they are yet to lodge a formal offer, as they want assurances that he wants to make the move to the Etihad Stadium before entering negotiations.

Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed "the race remains open", with City making direct contact with the West Ham captain, however all the indications are that he still has his heart set on a move to north London.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the England international is pushing for a move to Arsenal, having already agreed personal terms, and he is likely to make the switch, despite increased movement from Man City in recent weeks.

A third bid is expected in the coming days, which is sure to be closer to West Ham's asking price of £100m, and the Gunners are still in the driving seat for his signature.

How much will Declan Rice cost?

There have been some reports that West Ham could demand as much as £120m for the Englishman this summer, which would make him Arsenal's record signing by a considerable distance, but there are strong indications that he would be worth it.

Hailed as a "terrific player" by manager David Moyes, the West Ham star averaged 1.7 interceptions per game in the Premier League last season, the joint-third highest amount in the top flight, while he also poses a threat on the front foot.

Moyes has praised the central midfielder for his "power and speed", adding that he has the potential to become a "very good goalscoring midfielder player", and Jack Wilshere previously lauded him as the "best finisher" at West Ham.

Rice still has some work to do before becoming a world-class player, considering he only managed to score four league goals last season, however he has been showing very promising signs, and it is a real boost he is set to choose Arsenal over Man City.