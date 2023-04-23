Arsenal are now leading the race for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, having overtaken London rivals Chelsea, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are in the market for a new central midfielder this summer, and they have reportedly held talks about signing Chelsea's Mason Mount, in what would be a shock deal, amid his stalling contract negotiations at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal's interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is not dead, despite the fact he has signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium, while they are also said to be in "constant contact" with the representatives of Everton's Amadou Onana.

In a recent update from talkSPORT, it was detailed that Rice is "excited" by the prospect of a move to north London, and he is now growing more likely to get his wish this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gunners are now in pole position for the £60k-per-week England international, and they are becoming increasingly confident about being able to win the race for his signature in the summer.

Chelsea had been considered favourites, but their financial struggles mean that a deal may be difficult to orchestrate, while Newcastle United are also said to have halted their pursuit.

Both Newcastle and Chelsea are unwilling to match West Ham's valuation of the 24-year-old, meaning Arsenal have now leapfrogged their rivals, becoming strong favourites to win the race.

Should Arsenal sign Declan Rice?

One of the major perks of qualifying for the Champions League is being able to attract players of the West Ham captain's calibre, and the Gunners must seize the opportunity to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Lauded as an "absolute monster" by members of the media, the Englishman would be an upgrade on Mikel Arteta's current options defensively, having averaged more interceptions, clearances and blocks per 90 than Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the past year.

Not only that, but the central midfielder displayed his threat on the front foot in West Ham's 4-1 victory against Gent, scoring a "stunning" individual goal after initially acquiring possession in his own half.

Rice is exactly the type of signing that Arsenal need to cement themselves as consistent challengers near the top of the Premier League, and it is fantastic news they have moved to the front of the queue for his signature.