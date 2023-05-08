Arsenal are confident about winning the race for Declan Rice this summer, having put themselves in pole position to secure his signature, according to a report from the Daily Star.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners have recently been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as it has emerged Juventus could drop out of the race for the Serbian, as they are unwilling to match the €40m (£35.5m) asking price.

Journalist Dean Jones has speculated that Mikel Arteta may need to bring in two new midfielders in the summer window, and a bid is being prepared for Valencia's Yunus Musah, although the report clarifies Rice remains the number one target.

At the end of April, Football Insider reported West Ham are set to demand £100m for their captain, refusing to budge on that asking price, and he could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

According to a report from the Daily Star, Arsenal are now confident they can win the race for the England international, having put themselves in pole position, and they are prepared to make him one of their highest paid players.

The Gunners are likely to quadruple the central midfielder's £60k-per-week wages in an attempt to win the race for his signature, and agreeing personal terms should not be an issue.

With the West Ham star repeatedly refusing to sign a new contract, his current club may be forced to cash-in this summer, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea also named as potential suitors.

Is Declan Rice worth £100m?

In order to sign a player coming into their prime, clubs have to be prepared to pay a premium, and while £100m is a huge sum for any player, the Englishman has proven himself as a top Premier League player for a number of years now.

Hailed as "exceptional" by members of the media, the 24-year-old has already amassed 201 appearances in the English top flight, and he has averaged a 7.05 WhoScored match rating this season, inside the top 30 best-performing players, despite playing for a team battling relegation.

Thomas Partey was branded "awful" by journalist Charles Watts after his performance against Man City, and one of the only viable back-up options is Jorginho, who is now 31-years-old.

As such, Arteta will need to bring in at least one new central midfielders this summer, and Rice would be a fantastic signing, even if Arsenal have to break their transfer record to win the race for his signature.