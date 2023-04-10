Arsenal aren't prepared to spend big to win the race for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

What's the latest news on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

It was reported by Football Insider back in February that Arsenal were in pole position to sign Rice this summer, having been in sustained contact with the player's representatives, and more recent reports indicate they are still leading the race.

The same source detailed that the Gunners were in pole position in late March, before going on to say they were readying a bid of over £100m for the Englishman, amid interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

However, a more recent update appears to signify the north London club will not be held to ransom by West Ham in the summer, and will only target the 24-year-old if he is available for a suitable amount.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Phillips indicated that Chelsea are still in with a shout of signing their former youth player, despite the recent reports about Arsenal leading the race.

The journalist said: “It’s been described to me as a lot more open the race to signing you know, we’ve been hearing Arsenal are well ahead and laying down the foundations and they’ve got a better chance.

“But the reason I’ve been told this is Arsenal aren’t prepared to pay the high fee that they’re being quoted by West Ham for Rice at the moment so that leaves Chelsea very much still in this race, because they would be prepared to pay what it takes.”

Should Arsenal meet West Ham's demands for Rice?

There is no doubt that the England international is a top player, having proven himself in the Premier League over a number of years, making a minimum of 30 appearances in the top flight in the four seasons prior to the 2022/23 campaign.

Hailed as an "absolute monster" by members of the media, the West Ham captain is ranked by Sofascore as his side's best-performing player in the league this season, averaging a 7.21 match rating, a higher average than both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

The maestro is very composed on the ball, ranking in the 90th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 in the past year, while his defensive acumen is highlighted by the fact he places in the 96th for interceptions.

However, the aforementioned figure of at least £100m would be an astronomical fee, which could hinder Arsenal's chances of improving the rest of their squad, and they should do their utmost to negotiate the Hammers down to a lower amount.