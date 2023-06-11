Arsenal could get a deal for Declan Rice done "quickly" if they place a "competitive offer", according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest on Declan Rice to Arsenal?

According to a report from Football Insider, Rice has now informed West Ham and Mikel Arteta that he plans on joining Arsenal this summer, having already held discussions about a summer switch away from the London Stadium.

The Gunners have been laying the groundwork on a deal for months, which could amount to close to £100m, and the move could even be completed within the next week, if a fee can be agreed.

Now that the 24-year-old has verbally agreed personal terms with the north London club, the last remaining hurdle is coming to an arrangement with West Ham, and Jacobs has now offered an update.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the CBS reporter said: "Arsenal will want to move fast to make sure another suitor doesn't come in because [Mykhailo] Mudryk wanted to join Arsenal and he joined Chelsea. Rice has a priority of Arsenal, but there is still a deal that needs to be done with West Ham and because Arsenal are disciplined to protect their model, the only fear at this point will be that West Ham are bullish because they somehow get a bidding war.

"For now, if Arsenal move fast and place a competitive offer, they may be able to get this one done quickly because Rice has a strong desire to settle his future early, and West Ham accept that he will leave the football club for the right offer."

Is Rice joining Arsenal?

As pointed out by Jacobs, it is by no means a foregone conclusion the Gunners win the race for the England international, as they have previously missed out on Mudryk, despite the Ukraine international making it clear he wanted to join.

However, Mikel Arteta appears to be very well-placed to sign the West Ham captain, and there are strong indications he would be a top-quality addition to the squad, in light of his performances last season.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by members of the media, the Englishman won the Hammer of the Year trophy in the 2022/23 campaign, which was very well-deserved, given that he averaged the highest WhoScored match rating of any West Ham player in the Premier League.

Rice led the Hammers to success in the Europa Conference League, making three tackles and winning four of the six ground duels he contested in the final, and he should now be ready to make the step up to the Champions League.