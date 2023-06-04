Arsenal have allegedly agreed on personal terms with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, with the player favouring a move to The Emirates Stadium, according to a recent report from FootballTransfers.

Who will Declan Rice sign for?

Bayern Munich fancied their chances in the race for Rice, with The Daily Mail reporting that manager Thomas Tuchel had hoped to persuade him to move over to the Bundesliga, however, he is now prepared to snub a move to the Allianz Arena.

The same report details that Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in the midfielder, but the Gunners are currently leading the race, for the player thought to be valued at over £100m, as he is understood to be settled living in London, and a fee in that region would smash the current Emirates record.

Not only that, but the Gunners have now taken an important step towards securing the Englishman's signature, as Football Transfers report that the two parties have made a breakthrough by agreeing on personal terms after working on the transfer for several weeks.

Mikel Arteta has edged closer towards landing the West Ham captain, with the player himself having made a move to the Emirates Stadium his priority since back in January, however, there are still aspects of the deal that will need to be ironed out.

Arsenal are yet to reach an agreement with West Ham regarding the transfer fee required for the 24-year-old, and the player himself wants to see his current club adequately compensated if he is to leave this summer. As such, the likes of Man United, Bayern Munich or even Liverpool could still make a late attempt to hijack the move.

Should Arsenal sign Rice?

Even though the deal is by no means done yet, it is fantastic news that it has taken a step towards completion, as the England international could be a fantastic signing, given the range of different qualities that he has displayed over the past year.

With an average of 1.73 interceptions per 90, the central midfielder ranks in the 94th percentile compared to his positional peers, while he has also started to display his ability on the front foot, scoring in style after picking the ball up in his own half against Gent.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by members of the media, Rice has proven that he is ready to make the step up to the Champions League, and Arsenal may now be looking to agree a transfer fee with West Ham United at the earliest opportunity.