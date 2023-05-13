One report has claimed that there has been a sensational Declan Rice twist out of Arsenal with Mikel Arteta's side dropping out of the race.

What's the latest on Rice to Arsenal?

The Premier League title-chasers have been reliably tipped as major suitors for the 24-year-old who looks almost certain to leave West Ham this summer.

Arteta is thought to be chasing central midfield additions for next campaign, even despite the signing of former Chelsea star Jorginho earlier this year, with Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo billed as top targets.

West Ham, however, certainly won't let him to go on the cheap - as Sky Sports recently suggested that they may not let him leave for less than £120 million.

Rice himself is thought to be keen on a move to north London, being excited by the prospect of working under Arteta, even despite the presence of both Man City and Chelsea in the race for his signature (Football Insider).

In what is an unexpected turn, especially given the sheer amount of reports linking the Three Lions ace with a move to Arsenal, a report from Spain in the last 48 hours claims there has been a major U-turn.

According to the Spanish source, Gunners sporting director Edu and co have "renounced the signing" of Rice from West Ham as they drop out of the race.

Indeed, according to their information, it is believed Arsenal have withdrawn from contention due to his high price tag - which they deem as too excessive and unreasonable.

This has opened the door for other teams to potentially swoop in and take Rice off David Moyes' hands.

Why Arsenal should still pursue Rice

Given the player's sheer quality and pedigree in the top flight, we believe this could be the wrong decision by Arsenal for a number of reasons.

As per WhoScored, Rice is West Ham's best-performing player by average match rating and has made more interceptions per 90 than any other Irons player - highlighting his sheer quality.

Homegrown and still fairly young, he is still yet to hit his prime and could even greatly improve under a manager like Arteta.

Members of the media, like Sky pundit Alan Smith, perfectly sum up why Arsenal should keep up their chase for Rice and invest significantly in his signing.