Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch this summer, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are keen on bringing in a new right-back in the summer, with it recently being reported they are poised to make a bid for Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda, having missed out on the 18-year-old in the January transfer window.

Ben Jacobs has also linked the north London club with a move for Southampton's Tino Livramento, if the youngster is able to put his injury problems behind him, although Fresneda remains the priority.

However, given that Borussia Dortmund are now leading the race for the Valladolid ace, Mikel Arteta may have to consider other options, and Football Insider report they have registered their interest in signing Rensch from Ajax.

The Gunners are excited by the potential possessed by the 20-year-old, however the indication is he will only be targeted as a back-up option, if they miss out on Fresneda, which is now looking more likely.

It is also detailed that a new right-back is being targeted to replace Ben White, as Arteta plans to play the Englishman in a central role next season.

Should Arsenal sign Rensch or Fresneda?

There is some evidence Fresneda is more solid defensively, given that he ranks higher than Rensch for blocks and clearances completed per 90 over the course of the past year, however he does play in a weaker side, meaning he has more defensive duties.

Furthermore, the Ajax man seems to be more of a threat on the front foot, averaging more non-penalty goals and assists during the same time period, which is a crucial part of the game for modern-day full-backs, that White has flourished at this season.

The 25-year-old has amassed two goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, so if he is going to be utilised in a more central role, Arteta needs to make sure he brings in a player who is capable of replicating similar numbers going forward.

As such, while Fresneda is undoubtedly a top talent, being dubbed "superb" by football scout Jacek Kulig, Rensch should be the Gunners' priority signing this summer.

Hailed as "incredible" by Kulig, the £21k-per-week 20-year-old has already been capped by the Netherlands, and he is more than capable of holding down the right-back position at Arsenal for years to come.