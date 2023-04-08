Arsenal have been given a boost in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Djibril Sow, as the midfielder is now believed to be keen on a move, according to a report from Sport1.

Which midfielders could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners have their eye on a number of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, with it recently being reported they have opened talks with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Belgian is one potential option, however Mikel Arteta may also consider a swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, as it has now been reported a summer deal is still possible, at which point the Seagulls would accept a £70m offer.

Of course, West Ham United's Declan Rice remains a key target, and it has been detailed that Arsenal are now willing to pay the "jaw-dropping" price tag of at least £100m, as Arteta is personally a huge admirer of the Englishman.

However, the Gunners have also identified a cheaper player to bolster their options in the engine room this summer, as Sport1 report Sow will now be available for the knock-down price of €15m (£13m), having previously been valued at €35m (£31m)

The price tag has fallen as the 26-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning the upcoming window is the last opportunity Frankfurt will have to receive a fee for the central midfielder.

The Bundesliga club will not prevent the Switzerland international from leaving this summer, and moving to the Emirates Stadium would apparently be "exactly the next step he wants to take."

Should Arsenal sign Djibril Sow?

Given that Caicedo is valued at £70m, and Rice could cost more than £100m, the Zurich-born maestro could be a decent alternative option, should the Gunners be priced out of competing for their main targets.

Journalist Sam Smith has hailed the former Borussia Monchengladbach man as "progressive on the ball and combative", indicating he would have a lot to offer Arsenal in both an attacking and defensive sense.

That said, the Frankfurt ace ranks lower than Rice for interceptions, tackles and pass-completion rate per 90 over the past year, while he also has no experience playing in the Premier League.

As such, Sow should only be targeted if the Gunners miss out on their main midfield targets this summer.