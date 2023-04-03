Arsenal could launch a surprise summer move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Will Arsenal sign a striker this summer?

The Gunners have been linked with moves for multiple strikers this summer, despite the fact Mikel Arteta already has the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at his disposal, while Folarin Balogun is also set to return from his loan spell with Reims.

One potential target is Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, with it being reported that Arsenal are willing to spend over £44m to secure his signature, amid interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The north London club are still said to be interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with CalcioMercato recently reporting that Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe could be used in negotiations with the Serie A club.

As per a report from Football Insider, the Gunners could also make a surprise summer move for Calvert-Lewin, and they are currently keeping tabs on whether a cut-price deal could be possible, should the Toffees be relegated from the Premier League.

Arteta is said to be an admirer of the striker's abilities when fit, and the Spaniard is ready to launch a move, despite his injury issues. Relegation from the top flight would leave Everton with no other choice but to clear their wage bill, and the Englishman is one of their top earners at £100k-per-week.

Would Dominic Calvert-Lewin be a good signing?

The main issue surrounding the signing of the 26-year-old is his injury record, given that he has only managed to make 11 appearances in the top flight this term, as a result of hamstring and knee issues, while a fractured toe ruled him out for 16 games last season.

When he is able to have a consistent run in the first team, the "exceptional" Sheffield-born marksman regularly finds the back of the net, firing home 13 league goals in the 2019-20 campaign, before following that up with 16 goals the following year.

That said, the 11-time England international is unlikely to be an upgrade on Jesus, who has amassed 13 goal contributions in 17 Premier League games this season.

Not only that, but Balogun could be a real difference-maker for Arsenal as well next season, considering he has been in fine form in Ligue 1, currently joint-third in the goal-scoring charts, so you could say that there is no real reason for Arteta to bring in Calvert-Lewin.