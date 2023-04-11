Arsenal have Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin "on their radar" for a summer transfer swoop, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Will Dominic Calvert-Lewin leave Everton?

During the January transfer window, it was reported that Newcastle United were interested in signing Calvert-Lewin, and it was made clear they would be happy to wait until the summer, if a deal could not be struck any sooner.

The striker has been on Arsenal's radar for quite some time now, with it being reported he was a target back in June 2021, at which point he would have been a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, but a deal did not transpire.

Last summer, Football Insider claimed the forward had told his friends that he wanted to move to the Emirates Stadium, rather than moving to Newcastle, and it would be a surprise if this stance had changed, considering the Gunners are currently top of the table.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, O'Rourke raved about the 26-year-old's various qualities, while also confirming that Mikel Arteta has now been considering a move for a while.

The journalist said: "They do like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he has been on their radar for a while.

"Maybe not at the top of their list over the last couple of seasons due to Calvert-Lewin's injury problems, but on his day we know what a handful he can be.

"He's got everything a modern striker needs and Arsenal are maybe considering bringing in a more physical number nine for next season.

"Obviously that would tick the boxes for cover because he can be that physical striker, very dominant in the air and could play up front on his own on occasion.”

Should Arsenal sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

It is impossible to mention Calvert-Lewin without discussing his very concerning injury record, having missed 48 games for Everton since emerging as a first-team player, and those off-field issues may have had a knock-on effect.

In 11 Premier League games this season, the £100k-p/w marksman has flattered to deceive, scoring on just one occasion, and averaging just a 6.59 match rating from Sofascore, among the worst-performing players in the squad.

With Gabriel Jesus managing to hit the ground running since returning from injury, scoring three goals in his last three league games, there is no pressing need for Arsenal to bring in a new striker, and there are not currently any signs that the Everton ace would be an upgrade on the current options available to Arteta.