Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic "could head" to north London this summer as Arsenal are in a "hypothetical pole position" for his signing.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta's side are still firmly in contention for their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, but with Man City firmly in the ascendency, Arsenal chiefs will also be focusing heavily on how they can strengthen for next campaign.

The Gunners are just one point behind City in the race for this year's domestic crown, though Pep Guardiola's side possess a crucial game in hand which could well be the big difference-maker.

Regardless of whether they end up pipping Guardiola to top spot, or if Arsenal finish the season without any silverware, there is a very considerable argument to be made that this year has been a success.

It was just 12 months ago that Arsenal were beaten to a top four place by Tottenham, but now they're guaranteed Champions League football for 2023/2024.

As such, strengthening in key areas is an absolute must, with midfield signings thought to be a major priority for Arteta and co. The north Londoners are thought to be targeting West Ham star Declan Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo as a result, as well as additions further forward.

Jonathan David (Lille) and Lois Openda (Lens) are two attackers Arsenal are looking at for the latter position, with a report from Spain sharing the latest on their links to Vlahovic.

The Juve striker, who could be on the move this summer, is attracting serious interest with the Spanish source claiming Arsenal in a "hypothetical pole position" for him.

Vlahovic "could head to the Emirates Stadium" past July 1, coming after Arsenal tried and failed to sign him in January.

It's added that Arsenal appear to be ahead of both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the race, with both those sides also holding an interest.

What could Vlahovic bring to Arsenal?

The 23-year-old has registered 10 goals and two assists in 25 Serie A appearances, a solid but not spectacular return for a star forward, but he has been absolutely heralded for his past form.

During his Fiorentina days, where he amassed quite the reputation, pundit Micah Richards praised Vlahovic as everything you need in a centre-forward - explaining to BBC Radio 5 Live (via The Independent):

“He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

Juve are also open to selling him, handing Arsenal an opportunity to finally sign Vlahovic for Arteta.