Arsenal are among the main contenders to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to a recent report from CalcioMercato.

What's the latest news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

Vlahovic looks like he could be on his way to the Premier League this summer, with a number of top clubs said to be interested in the striker, including Arsenal, and the player himself would "definitely" be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

There is set to be competition for the Serbian's signature, however, with Manchester United also being named as potential suitors, while Chelsea could look to sign him in a swap deal, with Christian Pulisic going in the opposite direction.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has recently talked up the forward, describing him as a "proven striker", who would be a "big-name signing" for the Gunners, and it appears as though they will be near the front of the queue this summer.

According to a report from CalcioMercato (via Sport Witness), Arsenal are still among the main contenders for the Juventus star, and there is a growing possibility that he will be available this summer.

The 23-year-old's recent performances mean that he is no longer untouchable at the Allianz Stadium, and the Serie A club could look to cash-in this summer, although they want at least €90m (£80m) to sanction his departure.

Not only will the Gunners have to fend off interest from other Premier League clubs, but Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all said to be in the race for the marksman's signature this summer.

Should Arsenal sign Dusan Vlahovic?

As referenced in the report, the Belgrade-born attacker has not been at his best recently, and he is now without a goal in his last eight Serie A games, however this is his first real dip in form since bursting onto the scene with Fiorentina.

The Serbia international scored a remarkable 24 league goals during spells with Fiorentina and Juventus last season, the second-highest amount in the Italian top flight.

Hailed as an "absolute beast" by sections of the media, the former Fiorentina man is a proven goal-scorer, and Arsenal may need competition for Gabriel Jesus next season, considering Folarin Balogun's future is in major doubt.

Vlahovic's recent form is cause for some concern, but his previous exploits indicate it will only be a temporary dip in form, and the Gunners should continue to monitor his performances between now and the end of the season.