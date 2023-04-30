Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, with his agents currently in the process of trying to seal a move away from the Serie A club, according to reports from Italy.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners have now joined the race for Lens striker Lois Openda, who has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, weighing in with 17 goals in 32 appearances, while Folarin Balogun could be allowed to leave, according to The Daily Mail.

The same report details that Mikel Arteta could sanction the departure of Granit Xhaka this summer, amid interest in West Ham United captain Declan Rice, and the manager is also willing to listen to offers for Kieran Tierney.

Tierney has failed to hold down a regular place in the starting XI since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Manchester City could look at signing the left-back, while Paris Saint-Germain are readying an offer for Bukayo Saka.

As such, there could be a great deal of change at the Emirates Stadium this summer, and one area that Arteta is particularly keen to strengthen is at striker, according to recent reports from Italy. (via Sport Witness)

The agents of Vlahovic are well aware the Gunners are chasing a new forward, and they have offered them the chance to sign the Juventus marksman, as he is not considering staying with the Serie A club long-term.

Bayern Munich have also been given the opportunity to sign the Serbian, though a major obstacle both clubs face is that Juve would only consider a sale if they receive at least €70m (£62m).

Would Vlahovic be a good signing for Arsenal?

If Arsenal had been offered the chance to sign the 23-year-old a year ago, fans would have had good reason to be very excited, given that he scored a remarkable 24 league Serie A goals last term, the second-highest amount in the division.

However, despite being dubbed "world-class" earlier in the campaign, the Serbia international has struggled considerably this season, and he is now without a goal in his last 10 Serie A games.

With his current club set to demand £62m to sanction his departure, we think the former Fiorentina man would be a very risky signing for Arsenal, especially considering they are already well-stocked in forward areas.

Gabriel Jesus has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games, and it makes no real sense to allow Balogun to leave in the summer, considering he has enjoyed a phenomenal season on loan at Reims.