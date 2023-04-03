Arsenal transfer target Dusan Vlahovic would "definitely" be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Will Arsenal sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer?

The Gunners are still said to be interested in Vlahovic, having targeted the striker during the 2022 January transfer window, with it recently being reported they are willing to offer Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe as part of a deal for the striker.

However, the Juventus man is not the only forward Mikel Arteta has his eye on for a summer move, as the manager is also an admirer of Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and he is ready to launch a surprise summer move for the Englishman.

Rasmus Hojlund is another option for Arsenal, with it now being reported they are in pole position for the Atalanta forward, amid interest from Serie A side Juventus, although his €45m (£40m) price tag is only expected to climb in the coming weeks.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, O'Rourke has clarified the Gunners will be in the market for a striker in the summer transfer window, and he believes that Vlahovic would be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium. The journalist said:

"Vlahovic was a big target for Arsenal prior to his move to Juventus. They've been keeping tabs on his situation and a number nine is a position that Arteta would like to strengthen for next season as well.

"I'm sure Vlahovic would definitely be interested in a move to Arsenal, especially if they win the Premier League and are playing in the Champions League next season as well."

Would Dusan Vlahovic be a good signing for Arsenal?

Hailed as an "absolute beast" by members of the media, the 23-year-old has a very solid goal record in Italy, scoring 49 goals in 108 games for Fiorentina, while he has struck 20 times in 50 matches for current side Juventus.

That said, there has been a suggestion that the Serbian is being wasted by manager Max Allegri, with journalist Siavoush Fallahi claiming it is "insane" how little service he has received at times with the Serie A club.

Should he move to Arsenal, the Belgrade-born marksman would receive "world class" service from the likes of Martin Odegaard, and he could improve upon his already impressive return in front of goal.

However, a move should only be sanctioned if the £215k-per-week earner is available for a reasonable fee, as Arteta already has the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to choose from in attack, with Folarin Balogun also poised to return next season following an impressive loan spell with Reims.