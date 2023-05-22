Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe "might be frustrated" about his lack of game time in recent months, which could potentially cast doubt over his future, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Will Emile Smith-Rowe leave Arsenal?

According to The Sun's Charlie Wyett, Mikel Arteta could consider selling Smith-Rowe this summer, as he looks to improve his squad ahead of competing in the Champions League next season.

Journalist Charles Watts has also claimed it is a possibility the midfielder exits in the upcoming window, saying "talks will happen" regarding his future "at some point in the summer", while also adding the Gunners could receive as much as £40m if they choose to cash-in.

The 22-year-old has barely received any game time since recovering from a groin injury earlier in the season, being limited to very rare appearances as a substitute, and he may be unhappy about his situation at the Emirates Stadium.

That is the view of Brown, which he expressed in an interview with GiveMeSport. When asked about the likelihood of the £40k-per-week midfielder leaving this summer, the journalist said: "It would be a surprise, but I can see how he's slowly been eased out of the first-team picture for a while. He was one of the first names on the team sheet a few months back, but things have not gone well for him this season and I could see he might be frustrated.

I just feel like, now Arsenal are going to be in the Champions League, surely if you're Emile Smith Rowe, you'd want to be part of that.”

Should Arsenal sell Smith-Rowe?

Although he has not made much of an impact this season, registering just one assist in all competitions, the Englishman's season has been marred by injury problems, missing 13 games due to groin surgery, so it is difficult to be too critical.

It has also been tough for the London-born midfielder to break back into the team, given just how well Martin Odegaard has played in the attacking midfield role, registering 23 goal contributions in the Premier League.

Hailed as "exceptional" by Jamie Redknapp, Smith-Rowe was displaying very promising signs last season, reaching double figures for goals in the Premier League, however it is unlikely he is able to displace Odegaard.

If he is happy to stay as a rotation option, then Arteta should keep hold of the attacking midfielder, however if he makes it clear he wants to play more regularly, Arsenal should not stand in his way, especially considering they could receive as much as £40m.