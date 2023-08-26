Arsenal are now working on a move for Eric Garcia, with Mikel Arteta keen on a new centre-back, and a new report has revealed whether Barcelona would be willing to let him leave...

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

With Jurrien Timber set to be sidelined for a lengthy period, after suffering a knee injury against Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the season, journalist Ryan Taylor expects Arsenal to dip back into the market to bring in a replacement, telling GiveMeSport:

“I do expect them to have a look. It’s probably a bit of a stretch to say they're guaranteed to make a signing just because I don't quite know what kind of finances they're operating with now.

“They've spent just over £200m on David Raya, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Timber. So, based on FFP, I would probably say they've been stretched to the max. They've not made many substantial outgoings.

“However, they’ve seen Timber as an important player, and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fitness record is somewhat questionable. So, I would say they are looking at opportunities.”

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba are named as potential options for the Gunners by The Express, while they are also mulling over a deal for Torino defender Perr Schuurs, according to a report from Torino Granata.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also linked Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but the Frenchman is now poised to move to Inter Milan, meaning Arteta could move on to a new target.

One such player is Garcia, with Football Transfers reporting Arsenal are now working to sign the Barcelona defender on loan, in light of Timber's ACL injury, which the Dutchman is having to undergo surgery to sort out.

Arteta is keen on signing a mobile centre-back, who is capable of playing in more than one position, and the Spaniard fits the bill, with Barca willing to let him leave if their move for Joao Cancelo goes through.

An enquiry has already been made by the Gunners, with Arteta said to know the 22-year-old well from their time working together at Manchester City.

How good is Eric Garcia?

The £99k-per-week defender has received fairly regular game time for Barcelona over the past two seasons, making a combined 50 La Liga appearances, but it is clear he is not rated particularly highly by Xavi, as the manager is willing to let him leave.

However, as a short-term replacement for Timber, the centre-back could be a great signing, particularly considering Arsenal are targeting a loan move, which means a deal would not cause any problems with FFP.

It is not too long ago football talent Jacek Kulig lauded the former Man City man as "one of the best teenagers in world football", while also branding him "excellent on the ball with great anticipation", and he is still just 22 years of age, so still has plenty of time to fulfill his potential.

Garcia could be an astute signing for Arsenal on loan, as at the very least he seems capable of holding down Timber's place in the side until he comes back from injury, making this one to watch.