Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is heading for the exit door this summer, as he has no intention of signing a new contract with the club, according to a recent report from L'Equipe.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta already has the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to choose from in attack, with Balogun currently on loan at Reims, however Football Insider report the manager wants to bring in a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Arteta is aiming to bring in a player who is completely different to the options he already has, urging the club to bring in someone who is powerful and physically-gifted, to give his side more balance going forward.

With those parameters in mind, the manager has set his sights on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dusan Vlahovic, with the latter set to be made the Gunners' priority target, although it would take a huge fee to convince Juventus to sell the Serbian.

If a new attacker is brought in, there will be stiff competition for the starting spot up front, particularly because Arsenal almost exclusively utilise a formation with a lone striker, and they may need to let some players go this summer.

According to a report from L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), Balogun's departure is becoming inevitable this summer, as he has no intention of extending his current contract without guaranteed game time.

As such, the Gunners are hoping to sell the forward for at least €30m (£27m) in the upcoming window, with Marseille becoming the latest club to join the race for his signature, amid links to Everton, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Should Arsenal sell Folarin Balogun?

The 21-year-old has been enjoying a fantastic loan spell with Reims, having scored 18 goals in Ligue 1, a figure that places him right near the top of the goal-scoring charts.

Arteta has clearly been impressed with the £32k-per-week starlet's performances, describing him as "incredible" back in February, which indicates the Spaniard would be keen to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

However, it is probably not feasible to keep the New York City-born marksman, as there will be so much competition in his position next season, particularly if either Vlahovic or Calvert-Lewin is signed.

It would also be unwise to drop Gabriel Jesus, given the number of goals and assists he has provided in the Premier League this season, therefore Arsenal should cash-in on Balogun, and invest the money into other areas of the squad.